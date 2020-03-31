Right now sports fans have no games to watch, and Allie Krings has no fans to entertain.
Krings, a 2013 Byron High School grad, was set to begin her second season as an in-game TV host for the Tampa Bay Rays. But Major League Baseball, like virtually all sports right now, have been postponed due to COVID-19. Like a growing number of people, Krings finds herself presently out of a job.
"I'm waiting for baseball season to start," she said.
As an in-game host for the Rays, Krings would roam about Tropicana Field between innings and interact with fans, and often engage them in contests or skits. She started in the middle of the 2019 season and last Thursday was supposed to be the first of her 81 home games with the Rays in 2020.
"We would have been at the ballpark," Krings said. "But it's kind of a funny time; it would have been my first opening day."
The Rays have shut down most of their operations, like a lot of businesses.
"They're very much following the social distancing rules as everybody else so no one's in the offices or really working at all," Krings said.
The start of the baseball season is very much up in the air. The teams will not assemble again until there are no travel bans or bans on mass gatherings that would limit the ability to play in front of fans. So with no games scheduled for the near future, Krings decided to head back to Byron to stay with her parents.
"It's nice to be home with the family, but hopefully I can go back to St. Petersburg soon," she said.
Krings, a 2017 University of Minnesota grad, kept busy the past baseball offseason. During the NFL season, she was the host of Vikings Huddle that airs on vikings.com. Then she had jobs with both Monster Jam of Feld Entertainment and Disney on Ice. She was an in-game host for the events, engaging with the fans.
Both were touring jobs. Disney on Ice was a two-month job in six different cities, mostly in the south. She then shifted over to Monster Jam truck events and did shows in Tampa Bay; Anaheim; San Diego; Glendale, Ariz.; St. Louis; Miami and Jacksonville, Fla., before the COVID-19 outbreak halted the competitions.
"I can't have any other irons in the fire until people can start getting together again," Krings said.
"It's hard, but there is a pandemic going on so it's pretty tough to pity myself when that would be so insensitive to what's going on globally right now," she added. "It's a bummer right now, but we'll be OK."