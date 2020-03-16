A spring trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C.
That turned out to be the season highlight for both the Rochester Community and Technical College baseball and softball teams. The Yellowjackets will not get a chance to play any more games in either sport as the spring season was called off by the NJCAA on Monday due to the coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19.
"The NJCAA made an announcement at 1 p.m. (Monday) that all spring sports seasons were to be canceled," RCTC athletics director Mike Lester said. "I've spoken with both of our spring sport coaches, baseball and softball, and they have some pretty disappointed student-athletes. But they understand it's for the greater good."
The RCTC coaches spent much of the day getting in touch with their players and telling them the heartbreaking news.
"It's best for the team, but I know it hurts," RCTC softball coach Cori Ronnenberg said. "I've been sitting here crying: 'Oh my gosh, what do I do tomorrow.' You put in seven months and you don't know what to do. None of us know what to do; we're kind of in shock right now."
"I've been calling players and we've got guys in tears and sniffles and the whole nine yards," Yellowjackets baseball coach Clark Jones said. "It's kind of a whole gambit of emotions. Like someone had died, to be honest. People are in mourning right now."
Both RCTC teams had recently returned from spring trips in South Carolina. The softball team was on its first spring trip in five years.
"It kind of hit fast. We just got back from Myrtle Beach, bonded and were ready to start the season," Ronnenberg said. "I was planning practices this week and open gyms."
"That really was a positive," Jones said of the spring trip. "We got a chance to play 10 games. We started off slow but we finished strong. We won our last five games in a row and had some momentum."
The RCTC baseball team was 8-4 overall as it also played at pair of games at U.S. Bank Stadium prior to its spring trip.
The Yellowjackets, who didn't field a team a few years ago because of lack of players, were 3-8 in softball.
"We got 11 games in. I think we got the most games in in our conference, so that was a positive," said Ronnenberg, in her third year at RCTC. "We were looking for a good season. I finally had some decent players, pitching, hitting. I was expecting to be at the top of the conference, so I think just all of that is just frustrating. And I had four solid sophomores."
Jones is in his first season at RCTC and he was expecting the Yellowjackets to have a very strong season.
"We expected to win it," he said. "We just didn't expect to compete a little bit, we expected to win state and go to the (NJCAA) World Series."
If there is any positive, it's that the spring athletes will not lose a year of eligibility. But student-athletes at the junior college level might not be interested in staying at a JUCO for a third year.
"I think they understand, I just think mentally it's going to take a while to sink in," Ronnenberg said. "Hopefully most of them will be back next year. They didn't lose a year of eligibility, but for a two-year (school) it's tough because a lot of them only want to play two years."
Jones said having an opportunity to build relationships with players was also a positive experience.
"That's why we're in coaching," he said. "That's what life's all about, developing relationships. We see some great kids like this that are hurting. I'm just fortunate enough to have been a part of their lives and hopefully we make a positive impact in some way shape or form."