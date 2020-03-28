Rochester, MN (55902)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. High near 45F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Low around 35F. E winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.