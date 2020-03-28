Damon Stoudamire has reeled in two prestigious coaching awards this month.
On March 3, the former NBA star point guard was named the West Coast Conference Coach the Year. Then Tuesday, another biggie came his way, Stoudamire prized with the Ben Jobe National Coach of the Year Award, given annually to the top minority Division I coach.
A former NBA Rookie of the year (1996), the 46-year-old Stoudamire draws special interest in southeastern Minnesota.
That’s especially true in Pine Island, where one of its own is playing for Stoudamire at the University of Pacific. That guy — 2017 Pine Island graduate Broc Finstuen — relishes the hands he's in.
"It's easy to listen to (Stoudamire)," said Finstuen, a 6-feet-4, 200-pound junior guard who spent his first two years out of high school playing junior college basketball, first at Central Wyoming College and then Casper (Wyoming) College. "This is a coach who played at the highest level and had to guard guys like Jason Kidd and Steve Nash. We can't compare anything we've done to what he did. When he talks about your game, you just say, 'OK.'"
When Stoudamire evaluates Finstuen’s just-completed season, helping Pacific to a 23-10 record, he’s much more than "OK" with what he provided.
Finstuen wasn’t a lavish scorer, averaging 5.1 points per game. But he was a frequent starter who excelled at so many of the things that Stoudamire covets.
Among them is thefts. Finstuen had 20 steals this season, good for second on the team despite averaging just fewer than 15 minutes per game.
"Broc has great instincts with the way he can get steals," Stoudamire said. "It’s crazy how he can anticipate and get them."
Finstuen wasn’t sure what to anticipate when he first arrived at Pacific. It’s located in Stockton, Calif., population 311,000 and situated 80 minutes east of San Francisco.
While he was intrigued at being coached by a former NBA star like Stoudamire, the team he was joining was below average in 2018-19, finishing 14-18 overall and 4-12 in the West Coast Conference. The Tigers owned the same 14-18 record the year before (9-9 in the WCC.)
But after a 2-2 start this season, Pacific took off. It won 10 of its next 11 games en route to its 23-10 record, including 11-5 in the WCC.
NATIONAL RECOGNITION
It was that jump that earned Stoudamire a pair of prestigious post-season coaching awards.
But he considered the recognition misplaced.
"Those awards don’t mean a thing to me," Stoudamire said. "I wish they were team awards, not coach of the year awards. You can't do it without players. I tell everyone, we were a team that got better and better each and every game. That's because guys bought in. You have to have guys who play as hard as our guys did, that's the No. 1 thing."
Stoudamire points to Finstuen as one of those workers.
"Broc brought his hard hat every day," Stoudamire said. "And as the season went along, he got things figured out. What he did this year, it's only going to make him better. Like anything, once you get a sniff of what it takes, you come back with new expectations of yourself. I thought Broc did a great job."
Finstuen was most pleased about what the team did. The Tigers landed third in their conference, behind national power Gonzaga and Brigham Young. Saint Mary's, another frequent NCAA Tournament team, was fourth.
Finstuen agreed with Stoudamire. It was the buy-in by the Tigers players that got it done. Stoudamire routinely went deep into his bench, meaning the minutes were divided between a bunch of players.
Whoever was playing well any given night got extended time, and there was little complaining.
Finstuen knew what his role was.
"My role was to just do whatever it takes to win," he said. "I wanted to always play the hardest of everyone on the court. When I do that, I'm a tough player."
Next year, Finstuen's hope is to take things to another level, physically and mentally.
"I want to be more of a knockdown shooter, and I have to be able to handle the ball better and not be afraid of that," Finstuen said. "This summer I also want to develop more confidence (in his game). Coach says that he believes in me, but that I have to believe in myself."