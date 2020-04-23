LIMBECK: Hey Captain Purple, slip on your mask and get ready for the NFL draft! With hardly a live sporting event in sight, fans are looking for any kind of activity in the sports world. And this week football fans get their nirvana with the draft. It's going to be a bit weird, as in a virtual draft, but football fans should be ready to soak it up. And Vikings fans should have plenty too look forward to as your favorite club has a whopping 12 picks over the seven rounds, including five selections in the first three rounds. And that's a good thing, because the Vikings have a lot of needs.
FELDMAN: And much like you and me, Helmet Hair, they have a lot of needs but not a lot of money to work with. The Vikings are tight up against the salary cap, which means if Rick Spielman ever needed to hit on some picks, it's this year. The Vikings need guys who can step in and play right away. The most glaring needs: Receiver and cornerback. Do Kris Boyd or Nate Meadows strike fear into receivers hearts? Think Tajae Sharpe will have DBs shaking in their cleats? And who's going to protect the team's $30 million QB? Which need is most glaring?
LIMBECK: If you look at the experience on the roster, I think cornerback is the Vikings' most glaring need. Coach Mike Zimmer likes to pick cornerbacks in a normal year and now he faces a situation where he lost his three most experienced CBs from the 2019 season. The Vikings have two picks in the first round (No. 22 and 25 overall) and they MUST pick a cornerback with one of those two picks. Other big needs are offensive lineman, receiver and a defensive lineman. Between those needs, the Vikings shouldn't have to reach in the first round. With their second pick of the first round, the Vikings should take the best available player at O-line, receiver or D-line. But we also know Spielman loves to trade, right?
FELDMAN: He does love to trade, but he also has shown the ability to hit on mid-round picks (Everson Griffen, Danielle Hunter, Stefon Diggs, Stephen Weatherly). The Vikings can sit tight at 22 and 25 and still get good players at receiver and corner (most mocks I've seen have LSU teammates Justin Jefferson, a receiver, and Kristian Fulton, a corner, still there when Minnesota's first two picks arrive. We should watch for Trader Rick to make an appearance on Day 2 or Day 3. He's made 30 trades on Draft Day since taking over as GM in 2012, a number that does not include trades of players or picks before or after a draft. He likes to have a lot of darts to throw. ... All right, Helmet Hair. It's time. Brush back your Helga Horns, pick up the helmet phone and call it in. Who do the Vikings take at 22 and 25?
LIMBECK: With all the position options, it's tough to narrow down the Vikings' selections in the first round. If they go cornerback some possibilities may include Jaylon Johnson (Utah), Jeff Gladney (TCU), C.J. Henderson (Florida), AJ Terrell (Clemson), Fulton (LSU) or Noah Igbenoghene (Auburn, second round). Offensive line options could be Austin Jackson (USC), Isaiah Wilson (Georgia) or Josh Jones (Houston). Wide receiver options include Denzel Mims (Baylor), Jefferson (LSU), Tee Higgins (Clemson), Laviska Shenault Jr. (Colorado) or Jalen Reagor (TCU). Penn State edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos could also be in the mix. My pick would definitely be a cornerback in the first round and than an offensive or defensive lineman. It's a deep draft for receivers, so I'm not picking one until the third or fourth round.
FELDMAN: You just listed the whole first two rounds, Helmet Hair. I will agree that the Vikings should go cornerback and offensive lineman early. Those are the most pressing needs. Kirk Cousins loves throwing to his tight ends and running backs, so a receiver doesn't have to be a No. 1 priority in this draft. ... On a tangent, are we the only people in Minnesota who don't have the Vikings taking both Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tyler Johnson at some point in this draft? ... Spielman doesn't always draft for need in the first round, and since the consensus is that CB is the team's greatest area of need, he'll grab Jefferson at No. 22, and Houston OT Josh Jones at No. 25. Then let's hope Trader Rick works his magic with some corners on Day 2.
Guy N. Limbeck and Jason Feldman are Post Bulletin sports reporters. They can be reached glimbeck@postbulletin.com and jfeldman@postbulletin.com