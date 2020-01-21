SPRING VALLEY — Twenty years in the racing business have been good to the Queensland family.
And the sport and its fans have returned the dedication that the Queenslands and employees of Deer Creek Speedway have put into building the auto racing facility 15 miles south of Rochester into one of the best dirt tracks in the country.
But after two decades of pouring themselves into the business, the Queenslands have decided to step aside.
The family recently put the 62.3-acre Deer Creek Speedway and Campground up for sale.
That doesn’t mean they’re making a quick exit, though. Deer Creek president and business manager Randy Queensland said Tuesday that he and his family are committed to running the facility in the same manner they always have, until a buyer is found.
“It’s just time,” he said about selling the facility. “Things have worked out well, and it’s been great for the family and everyone involved.
“We’ll run the facility until it sells; it won’t probably be a very quick sale, it might take some time.”
The property has a listed sale price of $2.595 million and is being handled by SVN Northco, a commercial real estate company based in St. Louis Park.
The 2020 season at Deer Creek is scheduled to begin on April 4, with its annual Car Show at Clements Chevrolet in Rochester. An open practice session is scheduled for April 18 and the first points race of the season is set for April 25.
“We have a tremendous schedule lined up for this summer,” Queensland said. “We’re excited about things and think it’ll be an excellent year. We’re committed to it and our involvement will be all there.
“We’ll offer the same quality entertainment we always have.”
In the two decades since Queensland purchased Deer Creek, it has become a complete family-run venture, with Randy and Debra Queensland’s children — and now grandchildren — all involved in keeping one of the best dirt tracks in the country running smoothly and efficiently.
Their sons Ryan (track preparation director), Cole (marketing and scheduling director) and Justin (race director) are heavily involved in the day-to-day operation of the track, as is Ryan’s wife Susan, who is the track’s head scorer and points director.
The facility has seen consistent upgrades for more than a decade, from indoor restrooms to a concession stand/announcer’s tower, to 24 VIP suites and 44 VIP decks.
The family’s work hasn’t gone unnoticed. The Queenslands were named National Promoters of the Year in early 2011, an award that was created in 1976 by the editors of “Racing Promotion Monthly.”
In the past 20 years, Deer Creek has become home to the annual Gopher 50 Late Model race — which for the first time this year will feature the Lucas Oil Late Model Series — as well as the annual United States Modified Touring Series' Featherlite Fall Jamboree.
It has also hosted races featuring the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars Series and WoO Late Model Series, as well as the IMCA's Harris Clash and other top regional events and series.
Racing season runs from April to October, but the facility is used year round for things such as race car driver schools, banquets and car shows.
"The Queenslands define what a great racetrack promoter should be," Todd Staley, the President of the USRA and USMTS, said after the Queenslands received the Promoters of the Year Award in 2011. "Nobody could be more deserving than Randy, his family and their entire crew. Week in and week out they work hard, they get the job done, they do it right and they do it well."