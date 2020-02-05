The Rochester Community and Technical College men’s basketball team won for the fifth straight time on Wednesday, blasting Western Technical College 75-55.
The win upped the Yellowjackets’ record to 17-5 overall. They are 6-3 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference.
RCTC, which built a 31-26 haltime lead, was led by Kong Kong’s 21 points and 10 rebounds. Jerome Cunningham added 12 points and Ray Adams and Antonio Maddox had nine apiece.
RCTC shot the ball well, knocking down 32 of 64 attempts from the field. That included a 5-for-13 showing from 3-point distance. Kong sizzled, going 10-for-14 from the field (1-for-1 on treys).
The Yellowjackets also held a big rebounding advantage, outboarding WTC 45-28. Karmoga Lero had nine of those.