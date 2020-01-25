FERGUS FALLS — Rochester Community and Technical College opened up a 15-point halftime lead and went on to blow out MSCTC-Fergus Falls 98-72 in a Minnesota College Athletic Conference men's basketball game on Saturday.
RCTC improves to 14-5 overall and 3-3 in the MCAC with the victory.
"We played a good game (Saturday) and all played and produced," RCTC head coach Brian LaPlante said.
Kong Kong led six RCTC players in double figures. Kong recorded a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds, and he had six assists. Karmoga Lero added 15 points, while Antonio Maddox and Jerome Cunningham had 13 each. Devin Melzer added 10 points and nine rebounds.
RCTC shot nearly 60 percent from the field in the game, going 34-for-57 (59.6 percent) and it was 6-for-15 (40 percent) from 3-point range.
James Hobson had a game-high 25 points for MSCTC-Fergus Falls.
The Yellowjackets are back in action at 7 p.m. Wednesday, at home against Minnesota West.