There will be no national championship for the Rochester Community and Technical College men's basketball team.
The Yellowjackets came up short in their bid for an Division III NJCAA national title with an 84-76 loss to Sandhill Community College on Friday in the national semifinals at the RCTC campus.
Sandhill, the No. 1 seed in the 12-team tournament, used a late surge to pull out the victory. RCTC trailed 66-57 with 7:21 to play before going on a 10-0 run to take a 67-66 lead. But RCTC managed to score just three points over the span of nearly seven minutes.
Sandhill, located in Pinhurst, N.C., used a crucial 15-3 run to take an 81-69 lead with 47 seconds left and then held off a late RCTC charge.
Sandhill (32-2) had four players in double figures. Savion Staton led the way with 16 points off the bench and Sayaun Dent added 15.
Jerome Cunningham had 18 points to lead RCTC and Karmoga Lero added 16 off the bench. Kong Kong just missed a triple-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.
Sandhills made 31 of 67 shots, including 17 of 32 in the second half.
"We played good enough to win," Sandhill coach Mike Apple said. "We shot well in the second half."
RCTC (26-5), the No. 4 seed, made 28 of 64 shots, including 15-for-38 in the pivotal second half.
Sandhills was slated at 6 p.m. on Friday in the championship game.