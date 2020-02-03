PALATINE, Ill. -- The Rochester Community and Technical College wrestling team had five individual weight champions and one runner-up the the Harper College Invitational over the weekend.
The tournament featured more than 150 wrestlers in the 10 weight classes and RCTC wrestlers posted 19 pins during the event with six Yellowjackets reaching the finals.
"This year as been great," RCTC coach Randy Rager said. "The guys are focused and wrestling hard, but they are also having fun. I am excited to see how we are able to finish out the end of the year."
Winning individual titles for RCTC were Parker Dobrocky (133 pounds), Alex Lloyd (157), Seth Brossard (165), Jeremiah Colon (174) and Richie Hammonds (197). Bossard went 5-0 during the tournament and his first four wins were all be pins.
Gavin Christoffersen (184) placed second in his weight class and Sage Loredo-Hollon (174) was third.
RCTC will travel to Wisconsin on Saturday to compete in the Don Parker Open at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. The meet starts at 9 a.m.