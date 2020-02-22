WORTHINGTON — The Rochester Community and Technical College men’s basketball team sure figured out a nice way to close out its regular season.
The Yellowjackets beat Minnesota West 84-57 on Saturday, giving RCTC its 10th straight win. On Friday, the Yellowjackets begin play in the Region XIII Tournament in Coon Rapids. They’ll take an 11-3 MCAC record into the event, 22-5 overall.
RCTC didn’t wait around to make a statement on Saturday, building a 52-18 halftime lead.
Kong Kong once again led the way for the Yellowjackets, finishing with 24 points and 10 rebounds. He hit 10 of 13 shots from the field, including going 3-for-5 from 3-point distance. Devin Melzer added 17 points (nine rebounds) and Mickey Jah had nine points. Eleven Yellowjackets scored.
RCTC shot 44 percent from the field and outrebounded Minnesota West 56-37.