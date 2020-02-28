COON RAPIDS -- Rochester Community and Technical College might be one win away from a Division III NJCAA national tournament berth in men's basketball.
The Yellowjackets opened play in the Region XIII Tournament on Friday with a 98-75 victory over Hibbing. RCTC entered as the No. 2 seed from the South Division and Hibbing was the No. 3 seed from the North.
The winner of the eight-team event earns an automatic berth to the national tournament, which will be held in Rochester. But Region XIII, which has four teams ranked in the top 15 of the nation, is expected to get an at-large berth in the 12-team field as well.
Rochester's Ray Adams, a John Marshall grad, had 19 points as he shot 4-for-7 from the floor and 4-for-4 at the line to lead a balanced RCTC attack against Hibbing. Kong Kong had 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Yellowjackets, who had five players in double figures.
Jerome Cunningham had 13 points and four rebounds for RCTC, Devin Melzer had 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists while going 8-for-8 at the line and Karmoga Lero had 10 points and six rebounds.
RCTC, which led 43-32 at the half, controlled the boards 46-33. Adams collected five steals as the Yellowjackets forced 21 turnovers while committing 15. RCTC shot a solid 51.5 percent from the floor (35-for-68) while Hibbing shot 43.1 percent (28-for-65).
RCTC (23-5) has now won 11 straight games and will face Central Lakes in a key semifinal game at 6 p.m. Saturday at Anoka-Ramsey Community College. Central Lakes (24-3) is the defending region champion and the No. 1 seed in the North.
Riverland, out of Austin, and St. Cloud Tech will play in the other semifinal game at 4 p.m. Saturday. The semifinal winners will play in the region finals at 5 p.m. Sunday.