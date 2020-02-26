Region XIII Tournament

WHEN/WHERE: Friday-Sunday at Anoka-Ramsey Community College in Coon Rapids.

ON THE LINE: The winner receives an automatic berth in the NJCAA Division III National Tournament for men's basketball.

FRIDAY'S FIRST ROUND: St. Cloud (23-3) vs. Rainy River (15-12), 1 p.m.; Riverland (23-4) vs. Northland (17-10), 3 p.m. Central Lakes (23-4) vs. Ridgewater (16-9), 5 p.m.; Hibbing (12-12) vs. RCTC (22-5).

UP NEXT: Semifinal games are at 4 and 6 p.m. Saturday. The title game is 5 p.m. Sunday.