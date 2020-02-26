There is no easy path to the national tournament for the junior college men's basketball teams in Region XIII.
Eight teams, including Rochester Community and Technical College, will play in the region tournament Friday-Sunday at Anoka-Ramsey Community College in Coon Rapids with a berth to the NJCAA Division III national tournament on the line. And RCTC is one of four nationally ranked teams in the field.
"It's going to be brutal," RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said. "It's just one (good team) after another."
The top four teams in both the Southern and Northern Division in the MCAC are in the tournament. RCTC is the No. 2 seed out of the South, but the Yellowjackets are the highest nationally ranked team. They are ranked No. 5 among Division III teams in the NJCAA Top 15 poll.
St. Cloud Technical and Community College (23-2) is the top seed from the South and ranked No. 9. Central Lakes (23-4), the defending region champion, is the top seed in the North and ranked No. 11 while No. 3 South seed Riverland (23-4) is ranked 15th.
"The overall talent of the tournament is really high," LaPlante said.
The Yellowjackets open play against Hibbing (12-12), the No. 3 seed from the North, in the region quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Friday. RCTC enters as the hottest team in the field, having won 10 straight, with recent victories over St. Cloud and Riverland. The Yellowjackets did not face Hibbing during the regular season.
"We are playing more consistently right now, not the big dropoffs that we had early in the conference season," LaPlante said. "Guys are understanding their roles and buying into them."
The Yellowjackets have had very good offensive balance. Kong Kong, a 6-foot-6 forward from Mankato, leads the team in both scoring (16.6 points a game) and rebounding (10.9), and he is one of seven players who average at least seven points a game.
Sophomore guard Ray Adams, a John Marshall grad, averages 12.0 points per game and freshman guard Jerome Cunningham averages 11.6 ppg.
"We have guys that are playing well right now across the board," LaPlante said. "I would say Kong Kong, Ray Adams, Jerome Cunningham and Karmoga Lero have to step up."
Lero, a sophomore guard, averages 8.7 points a game. Freshman forward Devin Melzer averages 9.1 points per game while sophomore point guard Mickey Jah averages 8.2 points and 3.0 assists.
LaPlante said defense will be a big key for the Yellowjackets along with "limiting turnovers on our end and shot selection and execution." RCTC averages 82.0 points per game and allows 73.3.
The field may be tough, but two of the eight could advance. The national tournament features 12 teams with eight region champions going and four more getting at-large berths.
"I would expect two Minnesota teams to make the national tournament," LaPlante said. He listed the four ranked teams as contenders for the region title, along with Ridgewater (16-9), the No. 4 seed from the South.
"I would say those five although anyone can get anyone on a given day," LaPlante said.
If RCTC wins its opener, it would face St. Cloud or Rainy River in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Saturday. The final is at 5 p.m. Sunday.
The Yellowjackets last went to the national tournament in 2016, when they finished second. The were also the national runners-up in 2010 and 2011.
If RCTC advances, it will get to play at home. The NJCAA Division III National Tournament will be held March 11-14 at Rochester Regional Sports Center on the RCTC campus.