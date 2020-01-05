INVER GROVE HEIGHTS -- Rochester Community and Technical College rebounded from a loss in the first round of the DCTC Classic to defeat host Dakota County Technical College 79-64 in the final round on Saturday in men's junior college basketball.
The victory against a Division II scholarship school avenges RCTC's loss to Dakota County in November.
Antonio Maddox was 5-for-9 from 3-point range and paced RCTC with 21 points while Kong Kong had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Jerome Cunningham came off the bench to collect 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Mickey Jah also had five assists.
The Yellowjackets shot a modest 39.7 percent (29-for-73), but had 52 rebounds and 24 assists.
RCTC used a strong defensive effort in the second half to pull out the win. The Yellowjackets trailed 36-34 at the break before going on a 45-28 scoring run over the final 20 minutes.
"Antonio Maddox was very efficient offensively and defensively as was Kong Kong," RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said.
RCTC concludes non-conference play with an 11-2 record. It opens league play against Western Tech in La Crosse, Wis., on Wednesday and will then host Ridgewater at 3 p.m. Saturday.