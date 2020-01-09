La CROSSE, Wis. -- Rochester Community and Technical College played a sub-par final 20 minutes and opened Southern Division play in the MCAC with a 69-66 loss to host Western Tech on Wednesday in men's junior college basketball.
RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said the Yellowjackets had "a miserable second half" after taking a 37-26 lead at the break. RCTC was outscored 43-29 in the second half when it shot just 27 percent from the field. LaPlante said it was a "very frustrating defeat."
The Yellowjackets, ranked No. 10 in the nation in Division III, shot 40.7 percent for the game (24-for-59), but were just 4-for-25 from 3-point range and 14-for-22 at the line.
Western shot just 35.8 percent from the field (24-for-67), but was 9-for-28 from 3-point range.
Mankato's Kong Kong had 15 points for RCTC and his whopping 16 rebounds helped the Yellowjackets hold a 40-34 edge on the boards. Mickey Jah had 12 points for RCTC and Antonio Maddox added 10.
The Yellowjackets (11-3, 0-1 Southern Conference) will host Ridgewater at 3 p.m. Saturday.