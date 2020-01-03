INVER GROVE HEIGHTS -- Rochester Community and Technical College suffered just its second setback of the season with an 89-61 loss to North Dakota State College of Science in men's junior college basketball on Friday.
The game came in the first round of the DCTC Classic.
NDSCS, a nationally ranked Division I scholarship team, improves to 11-1 with the win. NDSCU built a 44-29 lead at the half. It shot 40.5 percent from the field (30-for-74).
RCTC shot just 35.9 percent from the floor (23-for-64) and was outrebounded 55-36.
"They were very impressive and we did not have an answer for them," RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said.
Kong Kong was RCTC's lone player in double figures with 12 points and he added seven rebounds. Mickey Jah and Delvin Melzer had eight points each.
Austin's Duoth Gach is a starter for NDSCS, but he was limited to two points.
The Yellowjackets (10-2) will play host Dakota County Technical College in the final round of the tournament at 3 p.m. Saturday. DCTC topped RCTC 82-77 in November.