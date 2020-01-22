Rochester Community and Technical College pulled away in the second half to post a 75-62 home victory over Anoka-Ramsey in junior college men's basketball on Wednesday night.
The Yellowjackets held a slim 40-38 lead at the half and were still up by two points before going on a 7-0 run with seven minutes to play. RCTC was in control the rest of the way as it improved to 13-5 overall and 2-3 in the Southern Division of MCAC play.
Kong Kong paced RCTC's balanced scoring attack with 15 points and he added 14 rebounds, four assists, two steals and four blocked shots.
Karmoga Lero had 13 points and six rebounds for the Yellowjackets while Ray Adams and Jerome Cunningham had 11 points each and Devin Melzer added nine. Adams had eight rebounds and Cunningham collected six as RCTC controlled the boards 41-29.
RCTC shot 41.7 percent from the floor (25-for-60) while holding A-R to just 34.3 percent (23-for-67). RCTC was 19-for-24 at the line and A-R was 10-for-11.
"Antonio Maddox had a phenomenal game defensively and offensively even though his stats won't show it," RCTC coach Brain LaPlante said of the Yellowjackets guard, who finished with six points and three assists.
RCTC will hit the road and play at Fergus Falls at 2 p.m. Saturday.