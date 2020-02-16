The Rochester Community and Technical College men's basketball team has found many ways to win in the past month.
They've gone to overtime against one of the best teams in the country. They've pulled out a one-possession victory on the road against a conference rival, Ridgewater, and done the same thing at home against rival Ridgewater.
Saturday, the Yellowjackets took an easier path to victory, blowing out MSCTC-Fergus Falls 91-53 at UCR Regional Sports Center.
The victory is the eighth in a row for RCTC, which hasn't lost since an 80-63 setback at St. Cloud Technical and Community College on Jan. 20, a loss the Yellowjackets avenged two weeks ago with a 110-101 double-OT victory.
Following Saturday's win, RCTC is 9-3 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference and 20-5 overall.
"The guys are playing at a high level," RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said.
Jerome Cunningham led RCTC on Saturday, scoring a game-high 28 points, to go with three assists and three blocked shots. Kong Kong had a double-double, with 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Ben Jackson added 15 points. Keonte Williams led RCTC in assists, with five, and Devin Melzer had 21 points and nine rebounds off the bench.
The Yellowjackets play at Anoka at 6 p.m. Wednesday.