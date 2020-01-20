The Rochester Community and Technical College men’s basketball played well in the first half on Monday.
But after that, not so much.
RCTC turned the ball over 13 times after intermission and lost 80-63 to St. Cloud Technical College in Minnesota College Athletic Conference action at RCTC.
St. Cloud got 23 points off of those turnovers to seal things against the Yellowjackets, who fell to 1-3 in the conference and 12-5 overall.
Ray Adams had 13 points and nine rebounds to lead RCTC. Jerome Cunningham had nine points off the bench and Antonio Maddox and Kong Kong had eight points apiece. Kong also grabbed 14 rebounds.
Eric Racine led all scorers with 21 points for St. Cloud. He hit 10 of 21 field-goal tries.