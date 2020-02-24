GRAND RAPIDS -- Rochester Community and Technical College had nine wrestlers qualify for the NJCAA National Tournament during the MCAC Conference Tournament and the North District Qualifier on Sunday.
The Yellowjackets had seven individual champions and two runner-up finishes out of 10 weight classes. Their only wrestler who did not advance did not make weight and was unable to wrestle.
Winning individual titles for RCTC were Francis Fuenffinger (125 pounds), Parker Dobrocky (133), Brandon Kidd Jr. (149), Seth Brossard (165), Jeremiah Colon (174), Gavin Christofferson (184) and Richard Hammonds (197).
Auston Hall (141) and John Noll (285) both placed second for the Yellowjackets.
Brossard, who won both of his matches by pin, was named the Outstanding Wrestler of the Minnesota College Athletic Conference while RCTC's Randy Rager was named Coach of the Year for the MCAC and District.
RCTC will take part in the national tournament on March 6-7 in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
“The guys wrestled well and we will continue to work hard to reach our goal of winning a national championship in two weeks,” Rager said.