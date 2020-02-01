Ray Adams hit a 15-foot baseline jump shot as time expired Saturday giving Rochester Community and Technical College a 78-76 win at Ridgewater in men’s basketball.
Ridgewater had won five straight since RCTC had last beaten it in early January.
RCTC moved to 16-5 overall and 5-3 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference.
Adams, a Rochester John Marshall graduate, finished with 12 points. He was one of four Yellowjackets players in double figures. Karmoga Lero had 17 points, Kong Kong 16 points and 12 rebounds and Jerome Cunningham 14 points.
Lero went 5-for-8 from 3-point distance and also grabbed seven rebounds.
RCTC led 43-38 at halftime.
The Yellowjackets play again Wednesday when they host Western Technical College at 7 p.m.