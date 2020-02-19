Weather Alert

...BITTERLY COLD WIND CHILLS OVERNIGHT AND THURSDAY MORNING... .BITTERLY COLD WIND CHILLS OF 20 TO 30 BELOW WILL BE COMMON ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA OVERNIGHT INTO THURSDAY MORNING. IF YOU MUST BE OUTDOORS, BE SURE TO DRESS IN LAYERS AND COVER ALL EXPOSED SKIN. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 30 BELOW ZERO. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A HAT, AND GLOVES. &&