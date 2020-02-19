COON RAPIDS — The Rochester Community and Technical College men’s basketball wasn’t as flawless as Yellowjackets coach Brian LaPlante wished on Wednesday night, but that didn’t stop it from winning for the ninth straight time.
RCTC knocked off Anoka-Ramsey 102-95 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference game.
The Yellowjackets built a 47-30 halftime lead.
“It was a good first half but a very poor second half defensively,” LaPlante said. “Luckily, we shot free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.”
RCTC moved to 10-3 in the MCAC and 21-5 overall.
Rochester John Marshall graduate Ray Adams led the way for RCTC with 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists. He hit 7 of 13 shots from the field and 9 of 11 free throws.
Kong Kong had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Devin Melzer and Karmoga Lero 16 points each, Jerome Cunningham 12 points and Elijah Flenori 10 points.
Anoka-Ramsey stayed in the game by hitting 16 of 39 3-point attempts. RCTC was 9-for-19 on 3-pointers. RCTC also hit 25 of 31 free throw attempts. A-R was 15-for-17 from the stripe.
RCTC finishes its regular season on Saturday at Minnesota West.