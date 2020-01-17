AUSTIN — When you walk into a gym to watch the 12-4 Rochester Community and Technical College men’s basketball team, Kong Kong catches your eye.
The 6-feet-5 sophomore forward just looks like a hooper.
Kong is long, athletic and smooth. His release is easy. He can basically do anything and everything on the floor.
But Kong isn’t a man who will sing his own praises. Instead, he’s quick to praise his teammates or point to the terrific coaching from Brian LaPlante, who is in his 24th season as RCTC’s head coach.
LaPlante knows he has a special player in Kong. But it’s not the scoring or the dunks or the big blocks that impress LaPlante most. It’s Kong’s basketball IQ that stands out.
“He’s extremely intelligent,” LaPlante said. ”He has a really high basketball IQ. He hustles, puts himself in good spots. He’s so long. If you spent some time with him, you’d see how high his basketball IQ really is.”
Kong scored 19 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked three shots in RCTC’s 93-83 loss to Riverland Community College on Wednesday. Throughout the entire first half, Kong was the best player on the floor. He rattled off 15 of RCTC’s 33 points in a variety of ways.
Kong drained a corner 3-pointer. Then, he went inside with a beautiful spin on the block which led to an easy layup. He got out in transition and led the fast break, soaring over Riverland’s 6-foot-7 forward Nyagoa Obany for a bucket.
It’s easy for Kong. But he won’t tell you about that. The Mankato native isn’t one to brag.
“My teammates were just finding me at the right spots,” Kong said. “I felt like I was in a flow and a rhythm, and they were hitting me where I needed it.”
Sometimes, guys rely solely on their superior athleticism to dominate on the court. Kong has that.
It’s not often that a 6-feet-5 guy can do backflips.
But those basketball smarts of his, they’re even more special.
“My mom is pretty smart, my dad was a nurse,” Kong said. “I probably got it from them.”
He’s seemingly always in the right place at the right time. His defensive rotations were flawless against Riverland. When Riverland’s star guard Terrell Smith would wiggle free using a high screen, he ran into trouble because Kong was wise and athletic enough to stay right on his hip and force a long fall-away jumper.
When Obany tried to back down RCTC freshman Devin Melzer, Kong kept an eye on the situation and flew out of nowhere for a massive block. Again in transition, Riverland’s Deandre Anderson thought he had an easy layup after pickpocketing a steal, but there was Kong again, hustling down the floor and nearly putting his head on the rim to block another shot.
Kong prides himself on defense. Despite the fact that he’s leading the team at 16.6 points per game, Kong is more focused on protecting his own basket.
He is one of the best shot-blockers in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference, with 35 swats this season. No one else on the Yellowjackets has more than seven.
“I try to definitely be a defensive presence, try to block shots, try to get rebounds,” Kong said. “It always juices us up. Our whole team gets a little elevation whenever we get a stop or I get a block.”
Kong has scored in double figures in every single game this season for RCTC, and he’s taking care of his business in the classroom, too, majoring in accounting and business.
It’s obvious that Kong is a special player. Just don’t expect him to tell you about it.
“I just want to win,” he said. “If it’s getting an assist, if it’s getting a block, if it’s scoring, whatever it takes."