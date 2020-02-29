The Rochester Community and Technical College men’s basketball team has reached the Region XIII championship game.
RCTC got there on Saturday with an 83-80 semifinal win over Central Lakes College (Brainerd).
Kong Kong was big again for the Yellowjackets, as the 6-feet-5 forward from Mankato East had 22 points and 12 rebounds.
Kong shot 7-for-12 from the field, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range. All 12 of his rebounds were on the defensive side, and he also dished out three assists.
Jerome Cunningham had 17 points (4-for-5 from the field) for RCTC, Devin Melzer 14 points (5-for-11) and Ray Adams 13 points (5-for-9).
As a team, RCTC shot a sizzling 49 percent from the field. It was also 23-for-30 from the free throw line.
RCTC outrebounded Central Lakes 38-29.
The Yellowjackets (24-5) trailed 41-40 at halftime.
RCTC, which has won 12 straight games, next plays St. Cloud Technical College at 5 p.m. Sunday, with the winner advancing to the national tournament.