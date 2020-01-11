Rochester Community and Technical College had just enough to get past Ridgewater on Saturday, winning 75-74 in men’s basketball.
RCTC, which moved to 1-1 in the MCAC and 12-3 overall, led just 36-34 at halftime.
Antonio Maddox and Mickey Jah were two of four Yellowjackets players in double figures with 13 points apiece. Ray Adams added 11 and Kong Kong had 10.
RCTC shot 40 percent from the field and finished 8-for-14 from the free throw line.
Kong had an excellent all-around game, also with 16 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.
RCTC plays again at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Riverland.