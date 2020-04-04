ROCHESTER – Two years ago, Kong Kong came to Rochester Technical & Community College with a destination in mind.
Players like Kong don’t come to RCTC to stay. It’s just a springboard.
Kong wanted to play at the next level. He came to RCTC because he knew head coach Brian LaPlante could help him get there.
On Friday, he took a huge step towards accomplishing that goal. Kong committed to Division II Emporia State.
“It feels great,” Kong said. “I had a few other schools talking to me, but they were the best option for me. After talking things over with my coaches and my family, I knew it was the right decision.”
Emporia State’s leading scorer, Jumah’Ri Turner, was a former RCTC star. LaPlante and Emporia State head coach Craig Doty are tight. Doty knows he’s going to get unselfish players from LaPlante’s program.
“Having two Yellowjackets on the team will be really good for our program,” Kong said. “I’m excited to play with him. It will be a good fit.”
Kong is just another “LaPlante Special.” Kong came to RCTC as a 6-foot-3 guard out of Mankato East. But he grew two inches during college, and LaPlante asked him to move inside. LaPlante believed it would unlock a new part of Kong’s game.
He was right.
Kong did everything for the 26-6 Yellowjackets in 2019-20. He led the way with 16.2 points per game. He averaged a team-high 10.8 rebounds. He led the team in blocks and was third in steals. No one had more assists than Kong either.
Kong won’t ever forget the impact that LaPlante has had on his career.
“He means a lot to me,” Kong said. “He helped my defense. He helped me become an overall leader for our team. It’s not all about fun and games all the team, but it’s about hard work. With him being by my side and teaching me everything I needed to know it helped me turn into the player I am today.”
West Florida and Bemidji State had also offered Kong.
“It was a hard decision, but the connection that Coach LaPlante and Coach Doty have made it a more comfortable move to make,” Kong said. “I’ll get the best opportunity for me. Their team feels like a good fit for me later on in the future.”
Emporia State went 10-18 last season, but they’ll graduate just one senior, so Kong will be heading into a veteran team. When Turner went to Emporia State, he redshirted in 2018-19 and became the best player in 2019-20.
That could be the same plan for Kong with all of Emporia State’s top scorers scheduled to return.
“I want to focus on getting better my junior year,” Kong said. “Coach Doty has trust in me that I’ll be a wonderful player.”
Kong came to RCTC with a dream. That dream was to play high-level basketball. Thanks to LaPlante’s guidance and a ton of hard work, Kong’s dream has come true.
“I really can’t want to get in the gym and that exciting feeling of playing a Division II basketball game and the hype of the crowd,” Kong said. “Emporia State, they get a pretty good crowd. I can’t wait to play in that first game.”