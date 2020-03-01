COON RAPIDS -- The Rochester Community and Technical College men’s basketball team has earned a berth in the NJCAA National Tournament.
The Yellowjackets secured an automatic berth in the Division III national tournament by defeating St. Cloud Tech 82-62 in the Region XIII championship game on Sunday. The victory was the 13th straight for RCTC (25-5), which is ranked No. 5 in the nation among Division III junior college teams.
Jerome Cunningham led RCTC with 17 points. He had a dunk right at the end of the half that capped a stellar opening 20 minutes by the Yellowjackets, giving them a 49-30 lead at the break. Cunningham added four assists. He was 6-for-8 from the floor and 5-for-6 at the line.
Devin Melzer had 15 points and eight rebounds for RCTC, Elijah Flenorl had 10 points and Kong Kong had 11 rebounds.
RCTC shot 53.7 percent from the field (29-for-54) and controlled the boards 50-34. St. Cloud shot just 28.8 percent from field (21-for-73).
RCTC had nipped Central Lakes 83-80 in the semifinals on Saturday. Kong Kong led the way with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Cunningham had 17 points, Devin Melzer chipped in 14 points and Ray Adams added 13 points.
The 12-team NJCAA National Tournament will be held in Rochester on March 11-13. St. Cloud could very well be one of the four at-large teams selected to the tournament.