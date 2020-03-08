COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Rochester Community and Technical College couldn't have asked for a much better trip to the NJCAA national wrestling championships.
The Yellowjackets left the national championships without an individual title, but as the highest-placing non-scholarship team, giving them the Division III team championship.
RCTC also placed third overall among all teams at the meet, which combines every division of NJCAA wrestling.
The Minnesota College Athletic Conference champions had nine wrestlers qualify for the national tournament, the most of any team in the conference.
RCTC 141-pounder Auston Hall put together the best performance for the Yellowjackets at the national meet. An injury caused Hall to cut short his chance of winning a title, but he finished as runner-up in his weight class to earn All-America honors.
RCTC head coach Randy Rager also collected some hardware. He was named the NJCAA Non-Scholarship Coach of the Year.
In addition, Yellowjackets 197-pounder Richard Hammonds earned the Joseph A. Rockenback Sportsmanship Award after placing third in the national meet.
Clackamas (Oregon) won the national championship with 133.5 points, while Northeastern Oklahoma A&M was the runner-up with 108.5 points. RCTC and Iowa Western tied for third place with 104 points apiece.
Other RCTC wrestlers to place included Parker Dobrocky (sixth place, 133 pounds); former Kenyon-Wanamingo standout Seth Brossard (fourth, 165 pounds); Jeremiah Colon (sixth, 174 pounds) and Gavin Christofferson (seventh, 184 pounds).