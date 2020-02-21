Richie Hammonds likes to run around with his shirt off.
The Rochester Community and Technical College standout 197-pound wrestler doesn’t do that because he resembles Adonis.
In fact, Hammonds — who’s upper body flows loosely in several areas — often goes shirtless at practices precisely because he doesn’t look like a Greek god.
No body image problems here.
“I’ve been going without a shirt at practices since my senior year (at Anoka High School),” Hammonds said. “I’m confident with my body. I’m OK with who I am. I embrace it.”
Those preparing to face Hammonds in a match are totally fine with how he looks, too. At least they are until they start wrestling him.
What looks like easy pickings from this RCTC freshman turns out to be anything but. Hammonds’ record this season suggests as much. He’s 20-3 with nine pins.
Hammonds will look to build on that on Sunday when his team competes in the NJCAA National Qualifier in Grand Rapids. The top two finishers at each weight move on to the NJCAA National Championships in Council Bluffs, Iowa, March 6-7.
Rager has high hopes that Hammonds will be a national qualifier. In fact, he likes all 10 of his wrestlers’ chances of advancing.
“Richie is like 5-feet-7, 197 pounds,” Yellowjackets coach Randy Rager said. “But he is very athletic — one of the most athletic guys we have. Plus, he’s got a motor that never stops. He just goes and goes and goes.”
Right out of the chute this season, Hammonds got a taste of what opponents would be thinking about him.
“It was our first tournament of the year and I was wrestling this guy from Mankato,” Hammonds said. “As I was warming up, I heard some of his (teammates) say to him, ‘You can easily beat this kid, look at him.’ “
But Hammonds, who’s grown used to being underestimated at first glance, shook it off. Then he went to work.
“When I hear stuff like that it kind of makes me laugh a little bit,” Hammonds said. “I know what I can do. It fuels me up. Then I like to see the looks on their faces after that match. I beat that kid by something like 11 points.”
Hammonds isn’t just fueled by his desire to prove people wrong as well as a quest for wrestling greatness. He’s also amped by something that can also get in his way, his severe ADHD.
That’s especially true in the classroom, where his extra energy obstructs his concentration.
That proved especially problematic last year, with Hammonds starting off at athletics scholarship school Iowa Lakes Community College. Hammonds, who finished third at state as an Anoka senior, went to Iowa Lakes in large part to wrestle. But he never got on the mat thanks to his classroom difficulties.
Hammonds has straightened his academics out since arriving at RCTC this year, a place he’d strongly considered out of high school.
Hammonds’ attributes his gains in part to the extra academic attention he’s getting there. Inspiration also comes from what he calls an extremely close-knit Yellowjackets team. Hammonds strives to stay academically eligible for them, too, knowing he’s a big piece of their success.
“I’ve changed my grades and my wrestling,” Hammonds said. “My teammates have helped me with all the preparation I need.”