LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Rochester Community and Technical College wrestling team finished second overall in the NWCA/NJCAA Multi-Division National Duals on Saturday at Freedom Hall.
The Yellowjackets lost in the title round to NASSAU (N.Y.) Community College 23-15.
RCTC got wins in that championship from 149-pounder Brandon Kidd (4-3 decision), 157-pounder Alex Lloyd (11-4 decision), 174-pounder Jeremiah Colon (11-5 decision) and 197-pounder Richie Hammonds (pin, 4:43).
Earlier in the meet, RCTC beat Rowan College (N.J.) at Cloucester County 25-16 in the first round and Harper College (Ill.) 31-16 in the semifinals.