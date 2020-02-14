Cody Reagle snapped his points drought in the first period.
Then the floodgates opened for the Rochester Grizzlies forward.
Reagle, a 19-year-old right-shot winger from Bay City, Mich., had a hand in all three of Rochester's goals on Thursday in a 3-1 North American 3 Hockey League victory against Alexandria at the Rochester Recreation Center.
Reagle had gone seven games without a point, dating back to Jan. 10, when he scored a goal in a win against Milwaukee. He snapped his points drought midway through the first period with an assist on Luke McKinch's first NA3HL goal.
Reagle then netted his fourth goal of the season at 15:38 of the second period to give Rochester a 2-0 lead.
Alexandria cut its deficit in half on a Jered Sanborn goal in the middle of the second period, but Reagle and Matt DeRosa set up Peyton Hart for his 12th goal of the year with 4:27 remaining to give the Grizzlies some breathing room.
Goalie Mathias Backstrom took care of the rest, stopping 28 of the 29 shots he faced to help the NA3HL Central Division-leading Grizzlies improve to 31-8-1, with seven games to go in the regular season.
Rochester has 63 points in the standings, eight ahead of second-place St. Louis.
The Grizzlies are back in action Saturday at Coulee Region. A win in that game would help Rochester wrap up home-ice advantage in the first round of the NA3HL Central Division playoffs.