Weather Alert

...DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS EARLY THIS MORNING... .WIND CHILLS EARLY THIS MORNING HAVE DIPPED AS LOW AS -40, WITH MOST AREAS BETWEEN 20 AND 30 BELOW. IN SOME CASES THE WIND IS REALLY LIGHT SO THOSE ARE ACTUAL AIR TEMPERATURES. DRESS FOR THE CONDITIONS TODAY. LIMIT YOUR OUTDOOR TIME IF YOU CAN. SCHOOL CHILDREN ROUTINES MAY NEED TO BE ADJUSTED. TEMPERATURES WILL WARM TODAY, BUT THE WINDS WILL ALSO BE ON THE INCREASE KEEP THE WIND CHILL AT BITTER COLD LEVELS. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 35 BELOW ZERO. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A HAT, AND GLOVES. &&