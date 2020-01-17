Darcel Reker describes her husband Jerry Reker as “someone who doesn’t always know when to stop.”
She also suggests that infinitely more good than bad comes from that approach. In all of Jerry’s “activity” there’s always been a massive amount of giving from the 66-year-old.
Reker has never known how to do it another way.
“He’s always passionate about what he’s doing,” Darcel said of the retired Kasson-Mantorville High School principal, who’s also drawn acclaim as a physical education teacher, a wrestling and football coach, and as one of the most prolific and high-profile wrestling referees in the state.
Reker is spending his “retired” time these days as a full-time school-bus driver, a doting grandfather, a husband, and up to three days per week, a substitute teacher.
“I guess I like to stay busy; it keeps you young,” he said. “I’ve always enjoyed being around educators and kids. I just do as much as I can to be with people.”
He’s also made sure to make time for his most beloved hobby in life, refereeing at the college and high school levels.
But on Sept. 14 of 2018, Reker’s non-stop world almost came crashing to a complete and final stop. Reker blames that kinetic approach of his for a call that was this close, the former Division II college football and wrestling all-American falling 12 feet from his ladder onto the family deck that lay beneath him.
He landed on his side, with his head also slamming against the wooden deck.
Reker had been on the ladder trying to patch a portion of his roof, all while trying to get it done in a hurry in order to get to the Kasson-Mantorville football game that was approaching kickoff.
It was one of those rare times when his non-stop approach didn’t work. And it almost cost him, forever.
“I hadn’t put the ladder where it should have been,” Reker said. “I’d recently stained our deck, and as soon as I transferred my weight to put one foot on the roof, the ladder slid away like it was on ice. As soon as the ladder went, I went right down with it. I was mad at myself for being so stupid. I should have been taking my time more.”
Reker’s fall didn’t just leave him frustrated. It left him in the kind of pain that the former All-American football player and wrestler had never experienced before. And he’s experienced a lot. This 6-feet-2, 235-pound guy had undergone 19 surgeries in his life, almost all of them related to those sports.
But this incident, this was different.
“As soon as I hit the deck, I knew this was a bad situation,” Reker said.
Besides suffering a slight concussion, he’d shattered his hip and wrist, broken two ribs, torn his rotator cuff, badly bruised his elbow and torn holes in his retina due to the impact of the fall.
“I’d never experienced this kind of pain before,” said Reker, who was home alone at the time.
What came next was Reker — who never did lose consciousness — crawling inch by inch on the ground all the way around his house in order to get to his cell phone. Twenty tortuous minutes later, he’d made it. A couple of hits and misses on calls after that, he’d made contact with first responders.
Fifteen minutes later, there they were, inserting a lifeline in him and roaring him to St. Mary’s Hospital.
All the while, Reker was hoping for one thing. It was that he’d be recovered enough by Christmas to be refereeing wrestling matches again.
He might have actually hit that deadline had he not spent the next number of months going through not one hip replacement, but two. He doubled up there thanks to a wicked infection that struck him.
“I spent several days in the isolation ward as they tried to figure out what was going on with me,” Reker said. “Because of the infection, they had to take the new hip out and put an entirely new one in. And I was then on a pick line for seven weeks. I’m actually still on medication for that (original) infection.”
No, Reker did not meet his Christmas refereeing deadline. That entire refereeing season, both college and high school, was a wash.
Reker was heartbroken but not deterred.
Gradually, this fitness buff got himself back in shape. That was Reker, a cast on one arm and one shoulder bundled due to that rotator-cuff tear, making his way around the Rochester Athletic Club indoor track with the aid of a walker. That went on for months.
It gave him a new appreciate for his health and for those who spend so much of their lives struggling with theirs.
“You begin to see things from a different perspective,” he said. “You see how hard it is to open a door with one hand, and you gain a new respect for those who use handicap parking spaces.”
It also had him harkening back to those he’d witnessed in the wrestling world with challenges so much greater than his and how they’d persevered. Like the double-amputee he refereed who won a national championship. And the the blind wrestlers he’d encountered, and the one with one arm.
“You see that they can do those things and it makes you think that a guy can do anything,” Reker said. “You just can’t make execuses and you don’t quit.”
Reker passed both those tests. Fifteen months after falling from his roof to his deck, and landing in such a way that his body was in tatters, he’d made it all the way back. The walker, which was later replaced by a cane, is now gone. Things have healed.
The 66-year-old Reker is back. He’s refereeing again.
“I’m finding I just have to pace myself a little bit more right now,” he said.
Good luck with that, Jerry Reker.