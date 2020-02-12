The rivalry between Rochester Community and Technical College and Riverland Community College appears to be taking off in men's basketball.
With Riverland in Austin, the schools are just 40 miles apart and both play in the Southern Division of the Minnesota College Athletic Conference.
"I think with the distance alone between the two of us, it's a rivalry in a sense that we battle for a lot of the same kids," Riverland coach Derek Hahn said. "So I think it's definitely a rivalry game in that sense."
When Hahn first arrived at Riverland five years ago, the rivalry was a bit more one-sided as RCTC has had a pair of NJCAA National Tournament berths in that span, including a runner-up finish in 2016. But Riverland has closed the gap over the years and RCTC has just a 5-4 series lead since Hahn arrived heading into Wednesday night's showdown game in Rochester.
"I think Derrick does a good job and he's recruited hard and he's got a good group," RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said.
The two teams met in a key Southern Division game on Wednesday night in Rochester. The game was still in progress when the Post Bulletin went to press.
Riverland took a 20-3 record into the game and was 8-2 in the Southern Division. RCTC was 18-5, 7-3 in the Southern Division.
"This is a big game," LaPlante said prior to the contest. "If we could beat them, we'd be tied with them."
Riverland beat RCTC 93-83 earlier this season in Austin so a victory by the Blue Devils would huge. But with RCTC coming off a win over current division leader St. Cloud Tech, a win by the Yellowjackets would give them the tiebreaker edge over Riverland.
The top four teams in both the South and North Division of the MCAC make the upcoming state/region playoffs. St. Cloud Tech, RCTC and Riverland are all battling for the top three seeds during the last two weeks of the regular season.
"The separation between those spots is a game here, a game there so it's a huge time of year," Hahn said. "It's kind of battling to be a higher seed and more to get in position to be successful in that first game (of the state/region tournament)."
Both teams have been playing well heading into Wednesday's game. RCTC had won six straight games and Riverland had won three.
"I think it's good to reaffirm that we've got some confidence," LaPlante said. "Just staying within the game plan, trusting each other, I think those are all positives for us."
Each team like to run a high-tempo offense. Riverland averages 96.7 points a game and RCTC averages 80.9.
"They're average about 100 points a game, so we have to find a way to slow them down," LaPlante said. "And that's easier said then done. ... It's not like you can key on one guy."
Riverland has seven players averaging between 7.6 and 20.1 points a game. They are led by guards Terrell Smith (20.1 points a game), Montrell Jacobs (17.8) and Deandre Anderson (11.5)
"They are not an easy team to prepare for," LaPlante said.
RCTC also has excellent balance with seven players averaging between 7.5 and 16.3 points a game. Hahn said the Yellowjackets have strong wings in Kong Kong (16.3 points, 6.7 rebounds a game) and John Marshall grad Ray Adams (11.7 points, 5.3 rebounds a game). Guard Jerome Cunningham averages 10.3 points a game.
"At the end of the day, when you're playing Rochester, I think it's how you compete," Hahn said. "Because we're both physically tough teams and rebounding-wise, we're used to winning that rebounding battle."
LaPlante wasn't expecting a letdown after RCTC's big win over St. Cloud Tech. "If we let down, we're going to get punched in the face," he said.
Hahn said there are no secrets between the two teams, or for any of the teams in the state.
"What it really boils down to is -- as much of a difference we think we make from the sidelines -- is a lot more of what the guys between the lines are doing," Hahn said. "And we believe our guys just as much as I'm sure they believe in theirs. And that's kind of what sports is about."