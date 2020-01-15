AUSTIN, Mn. – Brian LaPlante’s defensive gameplan was simple. The veteran Rochester Community and Technical College coach wanted to take away Riverland Community College’s high-scoring duo of Terrell Smith and Montrell Jacobs. The duo averaged over 37 points per night.
For the first 12 minutes of the first half, RCTC did exactly what they were asked. RCTC sophomore Antonio Maddox was draped all over Smith, while the rest of the Yellowjackets keyed in on Jacobs.
Smith and Jacobs were scoreless for the first 12 minutes of the first half which allowed RCTC to build up a 25-15 lead thanks to the silky-smooth play of Kong Kong (15 first half points) and the relentless drives from point guard Mickey Jah.
Then, Smith and Jacobs woke up.
The duo scored 17 of Riverland's’s final 22 points of the first half. The 22-8 run gave Riverton a 37-33 lead at the half. They used that momentum to pull away for a 93-83 victory Wednesday.
Jacobs was magnificent in the second half. Any time RCTC tried to put together a run, Jacobs came up with a big shot. His stepback top-of-the-key trey gave RCC a 77-71 lead with 3:04 left. RCTC could never cut the deficit down to less than four points after that dagger.
Smith scored 12 of his 20 points in the first half. Jacobs took the cape in the second half, scoring 12 of his 18 in the final 20 minutes.
After a strong first half, Kong couldn’t get anything going offensively after the break. He finished with 19 points, but he was held scoreless for the first 15 minutes of the second half. Kong had four big-time blocks. Jah poured in 19 points, and Ray Adams chipped in 14. Maddox also hit double figures and finished with 10.
Adams and Jacobs also had plenty of help. Deandre Anderson scored 15 points. Austin native Nyagoa Obany finished with 10 points including an impressive one-handed jam. Keanan Butler also had 10 points for Riverland.
RCTC dropped to 12-4 overall and 1-2 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference. Riverland improved to 15-1 and 3-0 in conference play.