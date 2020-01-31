Second-year men’s amateur soccer franchise Rochester FC will be conducting a tryout at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Rochester Regional Stadium Dome.
This is Rochester FC’s second tryout in the last three months, with a pack of players from a December tryout being invited back for a second look. It is also for prospective players who couldn’t attend the first tryout.
Rochester FC plays in the United Premier Soccer League. It had a stellar first season, finishing 8-1-1.
Rochester FC signed six players from the December tryout. According to its general manager Muharim Dedic, it has room to sign up to six more players.
Saturday’s tryout fee $40.