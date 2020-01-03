ALEXANDRIA — The Rochester Grizzlies couldn't solve the Alexandria Blizzard for a year.
The eighth try turned out to be the charm.
The Grizzlies were winless in seven games against the Blizzard prior to Friday, including six meetings last season, when both teams were in the North American 3 Hockey League West Division.
The Grizzlies moved to the Central Division this season and, in their second game this season against the Blizzard, scored six consecutive goals to snap their winless streak against Alexandria.
Rochester scored four second-period goals, then added two goals in the third period on Friday to beat Alexandria 6-1 at the Runestone Community Center.
The victory also helped Rochester (23-5-1 overall) remain in sole possession of first place in the NA3HL Central Division. The Grizzlies have a two-point lead with three games in hand over second-place St. Louis.
Friday, Rochester trailed by a goal after the first period, but Grizzlies goalie Shane Soderwall shut the door on Alexandria after the Blizzard's Nolan Westra scored 9:30 into the game.
Clayton Shultz tied the score 1:27 into the second period, then Hunter Wilmes scored the game winner just more than three minutes later. Shultz and Wilmes scored twice each, while Logan Olson and Zak Justice scored once each.
Soderwall finished with 24 saves, as the Grizzlies outshot the Blizzard 38-25.
Rochester faces another former West Division rival at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, when it plays at North Iowa in a battle of two division-leading teams.
GRIZZLIES 6, BLIZZARD 1
Rochester 0 4 2 — 6
Alexandria 1 0 0 — 1
Rochester: Michael Heitkamp 2 assists; Clayton Shultz 2 goals, 1 assist; Hunter Wilmes 2 goals; Lucas Newman 2 assists; Logan Olson 1 goal; Jesper Hofling 1 assist; Devin Hays 1 assist; Garrett Smith 1 assist; Zak Justice 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Shane Soderwall 24 saves (25 shots).
Alexandria: Nolan Westra 1 goal; Dallas Duckson 1 assist; Carter Rieland 1 assist. Goalies: Ville Hyttinen 23 saves (27 shots); Bailey Rosch 9 saves (11 shots).