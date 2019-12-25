The Rochester Grizzlies not only picked up where they left off a year ago, they have kept their feet on the accelerator.
Last season, the Grizzlies’ inaugural year in the North American 3 Hockey League, they were a good team that could push the best teams in the league. They caught the league by surprise, to some extent, going 32-17-1.
Head coach Casey Mignone departed in the offseason for an assistant coach job with St. Cloud in the North American Hockey League, but Grizzlies assistant Mike Aikens stayed on, largely to work with new head coach Chris Ratzloff.
That duo has guided the Grizzlies to a 20-5-1 record this season. Rochester is in prime position to capture a West Division title; the Grizzlies are just two points behind division-leading St. Louis (though the Grizzlies have played five less games) as Rochester prepares to open its second half of the season on Sunday at Wausau.
We sat down with Ratzloff last week and asked for his mid-term evaluation of the team.
GOALIES
As expected, the old man in the Grizzlies’ group of three goalies has been the team’s lock-down netminder. Mathias Backstrom, a 19-year-old from Sweden, has been outstanding. He is 10-2-0, leads the 34-team NA3HL in goals-against average (1.40), is second in save percentage (.943) and fifth in victories (10).
Two 17-year-olds, Shane Soderwall and Sean Guerin, have played well in their opportunities, too. Soderwall is 7-1-0 with a 2.38 GAA and .892 save percentage, while Guerin is 3-2-1, 2.85, .882.
“They’ve all done a good job; it’s tough having three good goalies because there’s only one net,” Ratzloff said. “... Mathias is healthy now and competes so hard in practice and in games, and it’s good for the other guys to see his work ethic.”
DEFENSEMEN
A trio of 1999-born veterans have led the way on the blue line this season: Noel Parker, Logan Olson and Michael Heitkamp.
Heitkamp is the team’s top-scoring defenseman, with nine goals and 18 points. Olson and Parker have combined for 23 points, and they add a physical presence.
Rookies Ethan Noonan and Clayton Schultz have played in 24 games, while Luke McKinch and veteran Bryar Flanders have played in 23 each.
The Grizzlies have allowed the third-fewest goals in the NA3HL (56) and they have the best goal differential in the Central Division (plus-64).
“Those three 99-(born players) have been our best three,” Ratzloff said. “They’re helping the younger guys figure things out. They’re playing hard, though, and are listening to coach Aikens. He’s a great teacher, so I always tell them, ‘when he tells you something, do it, because he knows what he’s talking about.’”
FORWARDS
The Grizzlies’ 4.62 goals-per-game average is the best in the Central Division and seventh in the league, though Rochester holds victories against three of the teams it has played that average more goals per game (Bozeman, North Iowa, Granite City).
Rochester’s lineup has been tough to crack. Its top three lines have shown good chemistry and even better production.
“We feel like we have three No. 1 lines, which isn’t the case with most teams,” Ratzloff said. “On any given day, one of those can step up and be our No. 1.”
Veteran and team leader Peyton Hart has centered the top line, with fellow vet Matt DeRosa and first-year winger Garrett Smith. That trio has combined for 27 goals and 69 points.
Rochester Lourdes grad Lucas Newman has been joined on the second line for most of the season by Jesper Hofling and Nic Leisen. That heavy line averages 192 pounds and can play a physical game or a skilled game; they’ve combined for 53 points.
Captain Porter Haney, a second-year center who has put up 30 points this year, has centered perhaps the Grizzlies’ most productive line, which has leading scorer Joey Fodstad, and at times Devin Hays or Hunter Wilmes, on the wings.
And Bemidji native Zak Justice has centered a tough, physical fourth line with Lourdes grad Paul Hofbauer and Cody Reagle.
“It’s hard for me because I want to play everyone,” Ratzloff said, “but we can only dress 21, and it’s hard for the guys to understand, but it’s a tough lineup to crack right now. Unless you’re really earning it every day, it’s tough.”
SPECIAL TEAMS
This is the one area that Ratzloff has any hesitancy with. The Grizzlies are 20th in the league in power-play percentage (24.3 pct.) and 14th in penalty-kill efficiency (77.8 pct.).
Rochester is fourth in the league with 10 short-handed goals scored.
“We have the skill and ability to be close to the top of the league in both,” Ratzloff said. “It’s been frustrating. Our power play, it’s unreal the chances we’ve had but just couldn’t finish. The kill, when all four guys are dialed in, it’s pretty good.”