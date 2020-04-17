The Rochester Honkers will not open the season on May 26. The Northwoods League announced Friday that the COVID-19 pandemic has put the start of the season on hold.
“Given the state of Wisconsin has extended its "Safer at Home" order through May 26th, a League-wide opening day of May 26th is no longer possible,” the Northwoods League announced.
Rochester’s new general manager Jeremy Aagard told the Post Bulletin last month that the Honkers have been “bombarded with players who want to play.”
Aagard noted that it wouldn’t take the players a long time to get ready to play.
“We’re keeping in mind of what’s happening at the Major League Baseball level, but we’ll run a little bit independently because our guys can be here whenever and they’ll be ready to go,” Aagard said. “If I’m not mistaken, MLB was thinking it would be somewhere in the lines of three weeks on average before they could get warmed up and ready for the season. Our guys are going to come ready to hit the field and play ball.”
The Northwoods League held out hoping that their season could start undeterred. But Wisconsin’s stay-at-home order is forcing the season to be put on hold for the time being.
“The League will continue to consider multiple scenarios as each state determines its policies, always predicated on the assumption that adequate safeguards can be put in place in ballparks in states where there are no restrictions on large gatherings in order to assure fan, player and personnel safety,” the Northwoods League said.