Olivia Korngable is a junior guard on the No. 24-ranked and 17-2 University of South Dakota women’s basketball team. Korngable, a 2017 graduate of Rochester Mayo, is one of the first players off the bench for the Coyotes and averages 5 points, 1 assist and 1.4 rebounds. She’s a terrific shooter, at 47 percent from the field and 41 percent on 3-pointers.
Korngable’s team reached the NCAA Tournament with an at-large bid a year ago and figures to have a great chance to make it again this year.
You suffered a torn ACL as a junior in high school and then didn’t return to basketball until late your senior season. How is the knee now?
KORNGABLE: I feel 100 percent.
South Dakota’s only losses this season have been to Missouri State (ranked No. 22 at the time) and South Carolina (now ranked No. 1). You’ve also beaten big programs Utah, Missouri and Ohio State. What makes your team so good?
KORNGABLE: A lot of it is that every practice feels like game intensity from everyone. We have so many players who have such a tenacity and relentlessness about them. All of that competition in practice makes us better. Everyone wants to win every drill we do. There is no holding back. It can get a little bit physical.
When you signed as a senior with South Dakota, would you have dreamed that this program would be this good?
KORNGABLE: I would never have guessed it. I feel so incredibly lucky. But this year there were high expectations. We just haven’t had a lot of slip ups and that’s hard to do when you know teams are coming for you every game. We’ve remained really consistent.
How would you describe your role on this team?
KORNGABLE: When I first started to get minutes (as a freshman) I focused on being a lockdown defender, partly because I was having trouble scoring early on. But that is one of my better strengths. And coming off the bench, Taylor (Federick) and I often together, we bring a spark to the team that shines through. We bring energy. And I feel like I open up the floor for everyone with my movement.
South Dakota and South Dakota State have an intense rivalry. You beat them resoundingly this season, 83-48 after losing to them in the Summit League championship last year. How good did that 35-point win feel?
KORNGABLE: We went into that game expecting to get a little bit of revenge, but it’s a rivalry game so you never know what to expect. Those can go either way. That win was special for us. We were jacked for it.
You share a place with three other South Dakota women’s players. Who does the cooking?
KORNGABLE: Mostly Monica (Arens) and myself. We give Chloe (Lamb) and Claudia (Kunzer) small, child-like tasks, like peeling potatoes and boiling water.
And your best entree?
KORNGABLE: Probably baked chicken breasts, with jasmine rice, roasted onion, sweet potatoes and brussel sprouts. So you’ve got your protein, your carbs and your vegetable.
What’s it like to play in a small college town such as yours, Vermillion, with its population of 10,000?
KORNGABLE: The cool part about Vermillion is that nobody is afraid to speak up. So many people in the community come to me and say “good job,” or “good luck.” It’s such a small town.
What are your goals for the rest of this season?
KORNGABLE: We want to win the Summit League outright, then win the Summit League Tournament, then get another chance to get into the NCAA Tournament and go further than we did last year (lost 79-66 to Clemson in the first round).