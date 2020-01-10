Dylan Schneider grew up in Rochester.
He learned to skate and play hockey in Rochester, often battling his talented older brothers.
Friday, he showed off his natural talent and just how much he learned from two brothers who played college hockey.
Schneider had a goal and three assists in his debut for the Rochester Grizzlies, helping them to a 9-0 blowout victory against the Milwaukee Power in a North American 3 Hockey League game at the Rochester Recreation Center.
The victory secured a spot in the NA3HL playoffs for the Grizzlies, who still have 16 regular-season games to play.
Schneider is the brother of former Rochester Lourdes standout Rory Vesel and Rochester native Tyler Vesel, who played Division I college hockey at Omaha before being drafted by Edmonton. Schneider scored the first goal of the night, which held up as the winner, just 2:48 into the game.
He added an assist on a Devin Hays goal in the second period and two more in the third, on goals by Nic Leisen and Matt DeRosa.
The NA3HL Central Division-leading Grizzlies (24-6-1 overall) managed to not skip a beat, despite leading scorer Joey Fodstad getting called up to play with the Minnesota Wilderness of the NAHL this weekend.
Schneider filled in nicely, recording four points. DeRosa scored twice and 15 players had at least one point.
Sean Guerin took care of the rest in goal, notching a 15-save shutout.
Jesper Hofling had a three-point game (one goal, two assists), while Lucas Newman, Leisen, Devin Hays, Ethan Noonan and Noel Parker had two-point nights.
The Grizzlies and Power conclude their two-game weekend series at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Rec Center.
Rochester 9, Milwaukee 0
Milwaukee 0 0 0 — 0
Rochester 2 3 4 — 9
Milwaukee: Goalie: Ty Barnhill 47 saves (56 shots).
Rochester: Paul Hofbauer 1 assist; Hunter Wilmes 1 assist; Lucas Newman 1 goal, 1 assist; Logan Olson 1 assist; Jesper Hofling 1 goal, 2 assists; Nic Leisen 1 goal, 1 assist; Matt DeRosa 2 goals; Dylan Schneider 1 goal, 3 assists; Cody Reagle 1 goal; Devin Hays 1 goal, 1 assist; Garrett Smith 1 goal; Luke McKinch 1 assist; Bryar Flanders 1 assist; Ethan Noonan 2 assists; Noel Parker 2 assists. Goalie: Sean Guerin 15 saves (15 shots).