Rochester Community and Technical College had to have a 'Next Man Up' mentality on Wednesday night, but the Yellowjackets didn't have many extra men to go around.
RCTC found out Tuesday afternoon that it would be without five players, including four starters, during Wednesday's big South Division game against rival Riverland in men's basketball. But the Yellowjackets, who had just six players suited up, rallied to post a 77-75 victory.
The win moves RCTC to 19-5 and 8-3 in the South Division of the MCAC. Riverland, which had beaten RCTC earlier in the season in Austin, drops to 20-4, 8-3 in the South Division.
"That's the stuff legends are made of there," RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said. "Six guys and two nationally ranked teams."
Riverland entered the game ranked No. 7 in NJCAA Division III and RCTC was 12th. RCTC now currently has the tiebreaker in the division standings against Riverland.
"I told them we could win," LaPlante said. "I thought we could win."
RCTC was without five players because in the last game against St. Cloud Tech, the five came off the bench to try and break up a mild scuffle right in front of the Yellowjackets bench.
"It was really nothing," LaPlante said.
Against Riverland, guard Jerome Cunningham scored 28 points and forward Kong Kong had 19 points and 13 rebounds.
"I think the mentality coming in was 'Next man up.' Coach has prepared us all season for this, for everybody to stay ready," Cunningham said. "We had the mentality that we could come in and win."
In a close game down the stretch, RCTC scored its final nine points at the line, in a span of 4:38.
Kong tied the game up at 73 with two free throws with 47 seconds left and then he put RCTC up 74-73 with another free throw with 28 seconds left.
"I was just trying to do whatever I can to help this team get a win," Kong said.
Elijah Flenorl hit two free throws with 14 seconds left to put RCTC up 76-73 and the Yellowjackets survived when Riverland missed a 3-pointer with less than two seconds left and then had a rebound basket with three-tenths of a second left. Cunningham made one more free throw, after being held on an in-bounds throw, to close the scoring.
RCTC was 20-for-28 at the line and Riverland was 13-for-17.
"You can't blame the officials because when you get outrebounded by 15 it's a toughness factor," Riverland coach Derek Hahn said. "I don't know if we competed real well in that regard."
Riverland led 46-38 at the half and RCTC had to be leery of getting tired with six players.
"Coach runs us a lot in practice, so we get pretty used to it," Cunningham said. "We were a little tired, but you have to be mentally tough and push through. I think we bonded as a team."
LaPlante thought defense was the key for RCTC. The Yellowjackets held Riverland to 21 points below its season average. The Blue Devils shot a modest 38.8 percent (26-for-67), including 30 percent in the second half.
"Defensively, I think we were talking and we were playing aggressively," Cunningham said. "We weren't worried about foul trouble and sitting back and letting them do whatever they wanted to do."
"Sharing the basketball, you have to move the ball a little bit better when you get in slump," Hahn said.
While Riverland was 10-for-32 from 3-point range, RCTC was 3-for-8 and limited its long shots because some of its best shooters were out.
"But we knew going in if we could get it inside, we'd give ourselves an opportunity," LaPlante said.
The 6-foot-4 Cunningham did most of his damage inside as did 6-5 forward Devin Melzer (18 points).
"We communicated that we needed to get the ball inside and that we needed more ball movement," Kong said of the halftime deficit. "Once we started getting some more teammates involved and got the ball moving around, we really started clicking."
Both teams have three games left in the regular season.
Riverland has two of its final three at home, including on Saturday against Ridgewater.
"It's not like its the region tournament and our season is over at this point," Hahn said. "It's tough to lose at any point and time, but I'm sure we'll bounce back."
RCTC hosts Minnesota State Fergus Falls at 3 p.m. Saturday before playing two road games to end the season. RCTC will again be without five players Saturday as they have a two-game suspension.
"This is just a huge, huge win for us," Kong said. "We just have to stay focused and go get this other win on Saturday and get our team in the best position that we can."
RCTC 77, RIVERLAND 75
RIVERLAND (75)
Montrell Jacobs 9 P, 15 R, 3 3-PT; Tate Hebrink 7 P, 7 R, 3 A, 2 3-PT; Terrell Smith 16 P, 2 3-PT; Nyagoa Obany 6 P, 5 R; Keanan Butler 10 P; Eddie Oyet 2 P; Deandre Anderson 15 P, 3 3-PT; Steve Crosby 2 P; Ibrahim Mohammad 8 P.
RCTC (77)
Elijah Flenorl 6 P; Kong Kong 19 P, 13 R, 6 A, 2 3-PT; Jerome Cunningham 28 P, 8 R, 5 A, Ben Jackson 4 P; Devin Melzer 18 P, 7 R, 1 3-PT; Keonte Williams 2 P, 6 R.
Halftime: RIV 46, RCTC 38.
Free throws: RIV 13-17, RCTC 20-28. Field goals: RIV 26-67, RCTC 27-53.
Three-point goals: RIV 10-32, RCTC 3-8. Rebounds: RIV 23, RCTC 38. Turnovers: RIV 8, RCTC 22.