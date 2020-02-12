Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW, SOME BLOWING AND DRIFTING THIS EVENING...BITTER COLD WIND CHILLS INTO FRIDAY... .SNOW STARTING TO EXIT THE REGION AS AN ARCTIC FRONT SWEEPS ACROSS THE AREA TONIGHT. ADDITIONAL SNOW UP TO 1/2" IS POSSIBLE. STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS AND RAPIDLY FALLING TEMPERATURES FOLLOW BEHIND THIS FRONTAL PASSAGE. THE SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW COULD MAKE FOR SLIPPERY TRAVEL THIS EVENING. SHARPLY FALLING TEMPERATURES COULD CAUSE WET AND SLUSHY ROADS TO QUICKLY FREEZE. THE ICY PATCHES WILL BRING ANOTHER HAZARDOUS ELEMENT TO TRAVEL. IN ADDITION, THE WIND AND COLD WITH MAKE FOR BITTER COLD WIND CHILLS OVERNIGHT, PERSISTING INTO FRIDAY. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...SNOW, LITTLE IF ANY ACCUMULATION. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH WITH LOCALIZED BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 35 BELOW ZERO. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT. FOR THE WIND CHILL ADVISORY, FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A HAT, AND GLOVES. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&