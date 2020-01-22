Will Zmolek doesn’t remember any fights breaking out, but he does remember having to hold his own at a young age, playing on backyard rinks in Rochester against his older brother Riese and his friends.
“I don’t remember getting into any scraps, but when we’d play outdoors, we both hate losing and it was really competitive,” the 22-year-old Will Zmolek said. “And playing with (Riese) and his buddies, that helped me get better.”
Riese Zmolek, 23, remembers it the same way.
“It’s not like we took it easy on him,” Riese said with a laugh, “but we both knew we wanted to play hockey (for as long as possible) and we pushed each other a lot. We worked out together in the weight room in the summertime. By the time he’d started playing with us, he was one of the best players out there.
“He’s always been a hard worker, and he’s grown tremendously since then.”
The two oldest of Doug and Jenny Zmolek’s four children will be back on the ice against one another again this weekend, but this time the stakes are higher than backyard bragging rights.
Will, a freshman defenseman, will look to help his Bemidji State team extend its six-game unbeaten streak and attempt to take over the top spot in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association.
Riese, a junior defenseman, will be on the opposite bench, hoping to help No. 3-ranked Minnesota State University, Mankato, beat Bemidji State for a second time this season.
The teams will meet at 7:07 p.m. Friday and 6:07 p.m. Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Events Center in Mankato.
“We try to treat every series the same, treat every game just like it’s a normal game,” Will said, “but we know the points are big this weekend. They’re hard to get this time of year, it’s a lot like playoff hockey, there won’t be a lot of time and space.”
The Beavers (13-3-2-1 WCHA, 13-7-4 overall) and the Mavericks (16-2-0-0, 22-3-1) will meet for the second and third times this season, but for the first time with WCHA points up for grabs. MSU sits atop the conference standings with 48 points, but BSU lurks just six points back. So a weekend sweep for BSU would vault it into a tie for first place.
“(Bemidji) is always a tough team to play against,” said Riese, who has two goals and five assists this season, and was named the WCHA Defensive Player of the Week after recording one goal and one assist in the Mavericks’ two-game sweep at rival Bowling Green last weekend. “To look over and see (Will) on the opposite bench is a little weird, but once game time hits, you put that aside.
“This is a huge series. They’re chasing us, these games and points are huge, especially for home-ice advantage (throughout) the WCHA playoffs. They’ve always been a tough team to play against and we know they’ll bring it this weekend. We’re gearing up for that.”
MSU earned a 2-0 victory against BSU in their first matchup this season, in the third-place game at the Mariucci Classic on the University of Minnesota campus on Dec. 29. That game marked the first time in an organized game that Riese and Will played against one another. The brothers stopped for a few seconds during the post-game handshake line to share an embrace.
“That game was a little different, a little weird at first, but once the game gets going you don’t really think about it,” Will Zmolek, who has six assists this season, said. “There were a couple of times where we were on the ice at the same time, but we never really had the chance to bump into each other. For the most part we were just focused on the game.”
The Zmoleks expect to have plenty of family and friends in attendance this weekend, among what’s expected to be a sold-out arena.
“The place will be packed, from what I’ve heard,” Will Zmolek said. “The crowd will be good, the environment will be good. We’ll be excited. It’ll be a challenge for us, but it’ll be fun to go in there and try to win.