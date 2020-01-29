ROCHESTER – Jerome Cunningham has come off the bench for all 20 games this season for Rochester Community and Technical College.
But he was the best player on the floor in the first half against Minnesota West Community and Technical College, so Brian LaPlante left Cunningham in the game to start the second half.
That savvy move helped RCTC win their third game in a row. Cunningham scored 15 of his game-high 25 points in the second half, to spark the Yellowjackets while star forward Kong Kong battled foul trouble.
RCTC used a 21-5 run to start the second half and cruised to an 82-67 victory.
Kong entered the night leading the Yellowjackets in scoring at 16.2 points per game. But he was held scoreless in the first half, and Minnesota West was able to stay in the game thanks to the 3-point shooting of Christofer Morales and the dominance of 6-foot-8 big man Emmanuel Akot.
But in the second half, Cunningham and the rest of the Yellowjackets weren't going to be denied. The 6-foot-4 freshman from Fridley, Minnesota wasn’t fazed by Akot’s length. At one point, Cunningam scored six consecutive points. He capped off his personal 6-0 run with a thunderous right-handed slam.
When Minnesota East cut RCTC’s lead to 70-56, LaPlante immediately delivered drew up another play for Cunningham, and he delivered an easy bucket to stretch the lead back out to 16. With less than a minute remaining, Cunningham threw down another big jam in transition and got a standing ovation from his teammates as he left the game.
Ray Adams was terrific all game long. He finished with 17 points. Karmoga Lero chipped in 13 points thanks to three triples.
RCTC improved to 15-5 overall and 4-3 in conference play. The Yellowjackets are 9-2 at home this season.
Minnesota East fell to 9-6 and 2-4 in conference play. Morales finished with 13 points, while Akot added 12. Xavier Dixon had 10.