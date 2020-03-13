Blooming Prairie and Caledonia were on highs Thursday night.
Both teams earned Section 1 boys basketball championships with emotional victories at the Mayo Civic Arena.
But that's where their seasons will end.
Friday, less than 24 hours after the Blossoms and Warriors lifted their section title trophies, the Minnesota State High School League announced it has canceled the remainder of winter season activities due to health concerns with the coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19. That means the remainder of the girls basketball state tournaments and the boys basketball section and state tournaments will not be played.
Rochester Lourdes' girls basketball team will also see its season come to a close two games short of a state championship. The No. 1-ranked Eagles breezed into the Class AA state semifinals with a 71-55 win against Concordia Academy-Roseville on Wednesday. They were scheduled to face Waseca at 6 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.
We’ve seen a couple of the teams come out to take pictures at Williams Arena after they learned the Girls Basketball Tourney was cancelled.— Chris Long (@ChrisLongKSTP) March 13, 2020
This is the @LHSEagles team getting some tear-filled pics and chatting with @rachelbanham_1. pic.twitter.com/Wv6EmVitGu
Rochester Mayo and Austin also will not get a chance to play for section boys basketball championships.
Mayo was set to face Lakeville South at 6 p.m. Friday in the Section 1AAAA final at Mayo Civic Center. Austin was scheduled to face rival Albert Lea at 8 p.m. in the Section 1AAA final.
On Thursday, the MSHSL canceled the adapted floor hockey state tournament.
The MSHSL released the following statement at 10:45 a.m. Friday:
"Effectively Immediately Friday, March 13, 2020 10:45 a.m., the Minnesota State High School League is immediately cancelling the Girls Basketball State Tournament. Additionally, all Boys Section and State Basketball Tournaments have been cancelled. Section Speech Tournament events for the week of March 15-21 have been postponed indefinitely. Additional details and information on other upcoming events including Spring Activities will be shared later today."