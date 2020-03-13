Blooming Prairie vs. Hayfield Boys Basketball
Blooming Prairie fans cheer on their team during the Section 1A championship boys basketball game against Hayfield Thursday at the Mayo Civic Center. The Blossoms won their first section championship since 1966, but won't be able to play at state. The Minnesota State High School League on Friday canceled the remainder of the girls basketball state tournaments and the boys basketball section and state tournaments. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

 Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com

Blooming Prairie and Caledonia were on highs Thursday night.

Both teams earned Section 1 boys basketball championships with emotional victories at the Mayo Civic Arena.

But that's where their seasons will end.

Friday, less than 24 hours after the Blossoms and Warriors lifted their section title trophies, the Minnesota State High School League announced it has canceled the remainder of winter season activities due to health concerns with the coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19. That means the remainder of the girls basketball state tournaments and the boys basketball section and state tournaments will not be played.

Rochester Lourdes' girls basketball team will also see its season come to a close two games short of a state championship. The No. 1-ranked Eagles breezed into the Class AA state semifinals with a 71-55 win against Concordia Academy-Roseville on Wednesday. They were scheduled to face Waseca at 6 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.

Rochester Mayo and Austin also will not get a chance to play for section boys basketball championships.

Mayo was set to face Lakeville South at 6 p.m. Friday in the Section 1AAAA final at Mayo Civic Center. Austin was scheduled to face rival Albert Lea at 8 p.m. in the Section 1AAA final.

On Thursday, the MSHSL canceled the adapted floor hockey state tournament.

The MSHSL released the following statement at 10:45 a.m. Friday:

"Effectively Immediately Friday, March 13, 2020 10:45 a.m., the Minnesota State High School League is immediately cancelling the Girls Basketball State Tournament. Additionally, all Boys Section and State Basketball Tournaments have been cancelled. Section Speech Tournament events for the week of March 15-21 have been postponed indefinitely. Additional details and information on other upcoming events including Spring Activities will be shared later today."

