The fifth time was the charm for Stewartville volleyball coach John Dzubay.
Dzubay had been nominated four times in the past as a Coach of the Year finalist for the Rochester Area Sports Banquet, each time after Stewartville had won a Class AA state championship. In those four previous years Dzubay had to settle for being a finalists. But on Monday, in his fifth time as a finalist, Dzubay was honored as the Coach of the Year.
That award was part of the 15th annual Rochester Area Sports Banquet held at the Rochester Events Center. The event, sponsored by Rochester Sports, honored the top area coaches, teams and athletes in a number of categories, and was just as much an evening of celebrating achievements as it was winning.
Highly successful University of Minnesota volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon was the featured speaker.
McCutcheon's message was "championship results needs championship behavior."
"There's no magic, there's just the work," he said.
He stressed hard work and being a great teammate in team sports.
"I think what's rare is people who are talented and work hard," McCutcheon said. "The best players were never afraid to fail."
The coach, who guided the U.S women to an Olympic gold medal also said of high-end athletes: "They know what to do in big moments."
Dzubay guided Stewartville to a state title with a 30-4 record in 2019, which earned him the Coach of the Year Award.
• The Stewartville volleyball team was in the running for the Team of the Year. But that honor went to the Lourdes softball team. The Eagles won the first state title in school history by claiming the Class AA title in the spring, headed by Becky Macken, who was also a finalist for Coach of the Year.
• Alyssa Ustby, a member of Lourdes' state title softball team, was selected as the Female Athlete of the Year. Softball is just one of a trio of sports in which Ustby excels. She was also a key member of the Lourdes girls soccer team which earned a state berth. Ustby's best sport is basketball, where she scored more than 2,000 career points and earned an athletic scholarship to North Carolina.
• Kasson-Manortville wrestler Patrick Kennedy was the Male Athlete of the Year. He was a finalist a year ago, when John Marshall boys basketball player Matthew Hurt was the winner. Hurt, who is now playing at Duke, was a finalist again this year -- for the third straight time -- but it was Kennedy who captured the award. Kennedy, a nationally ranked wrestler, won a third Class AA state individual title as a junior. He is 73-0 the past two years and was 190-20 coming into his senior season.
• Noah Johnson was the Adaptive Athlete of the Year. He plays adapted floor hockey for the Rochester Raiders and sled hockey for the Rochester Mustangs. He was born with Cerebral Palsy and has had three different brain surgeries, but has been able to compete with two teams.
• Jessie Aney was selected as the Post-secondary Female Athlete of the Year. Aney, who wrapped up her Division I tennis career at North Carolina in the spring as a three-time All-American in doubles, now plays college hockey at UConn. She is a Century grad.
• Brett Bradford was named Post-Secondary Male Athlete of the Year. Bradford, a Byron grad, is a wrestler at Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.). He won NAIA individual national wrestling championship with 29-2 record.
• Keith Kangas was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Kangas passed away last March. The retired baseball coach excelled as a player and coach on the diamond. He played at John Marshall and Division I Iowa State and then was a standout coach in Rochester at both the high school and American Legion level. He started the Century program and guided the Panthers to the Class AA state champion. A few months later he guided the Rochester A's to state and national American Legion championships.