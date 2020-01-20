The fifth time was the charm for Stewartville volleyball coach John Dzubay.
Dzubay had been nominated four times as a Coach of the Year finalist for the Rochester Area Sports Banquet, each time after Stewartville had won a Class AA state championship. In those four previous years Dzubay had to settle for being a finalist. But on Monday, in his fifth time as a finalist, Dzubay was honored as the Coach of the Year.
That award was part of the 15th annual Rochester Area Sports Banquet held at the Rochester Events Center. The event, sponsored by Rochester Sports, honored the top area coaches, teams and athletes in a number of categories, and was just as much an evening of celebrating achievements as it was winning.
Highly successful University of Minnesota volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon was the featured speaker.
McCutcheon's message was "championship results needs championship behavior."
"There's no magic, there's just the work," he said.
He stressed hard work and being a great teammate in team sports.
"I think what's rare is people who are talented and work hard," McCutcheon said. "The best players were never afraid to fail."
The coach, who guided the U.S women to an Olympic gold medal also said of high-end athletes: "They know what to do in big moments."
Dzubay guided Stewartville to a state title with a 30-4 record in 2019, which earned him the Coach of the Year Award.
"As the rest of the coaches know, who are up for this award, it's not really us that are getting the award, it's the kids we work with," Dzubay said. "So when we get a chance to be honored it's because of the kids we get to coach. And I had a great group of kids this year."
• The Stewartville volleyball team was in the running for the Team of the Year. But that honor went to the Lourdes softball team. The Eagles won the first state softball title in school history by claiming the Class AA crown in the spring, headed by Becky Macken, who was also a finalist for Coach of the Year.
• Alyssa Ustby, a member of Lourdes' state title softball team, was selected as the Female Athlete of the Year. Softball is just one of a trio of sports in which Ustby excels. She was also a key member of the Lourdes girls soccer team which earned a state berth. Ustby's best sport is basketball, where she scored more than 2,000 career points and earned an athletic scholarship to North Carolina.
"I have so much respect for them because they have made me a better person an athlete," Ustby said after being selected over four other female athletes.
She also thanked her coaches and teammates for helping her succeed.
"My personal achievements as well as our team successes couldn't have been done without it," she said.
• Kasson-Mantorville wrestler Patrick Kennedy was the Male Athlete of the Year.
"I think it means I doing the right things and the right things in life," Kennedy said. "It's just good to know that my work is going in the right direction."
Kennedy was a finalist a year ago, when John Marshall boys basketball player Matthew Hurt was the winner. Hurt, who is now playing at Duke, was a finalist again this year -- for the third straight time -- but it was Kennedy who captured the award.
"A little bit (surprised), but I knew it was between me and Hurt, but I feel like I brought my stats up last year," Kennedy said.
Kennedy, who is currently the No. 1-ranked wrestler in his weight class (170 pounds) in the country, won a third Class AA state individual title as a junior. He is 73-0 the past two years and was 190-20 coming into his senior season. He is unbeaten again so far this year and has won 112 straight matches.
"Moving forward, I not really worried about an individual state title I more worried about a team state title," Kennedy said. "We have to beat Simley to win a state title and their in our section so I'm getting ready for the dual and it's going to be fun and really close."
Kennedy will continue his career by wrestling in college at Iowa. He would also like to win World and Olympic titles before his career is over.
• Noah Johnson was the Adaptive Athlete of the Year. He plays adapted floor hockey for the Rochester Raiders and sled hockey for the Rochester Mustangs. He was born with Cerebral Palsy and has had three different brain surgeries, but has been able to compete with two teams.
• Jessie Aney was selected as the Post-Secondary Female Athlete of the Year. Aney, who wrapped up her Division I tennis career at North Carolina in the spring as a three-time All-American in doubles, now plays college hockey at UConn. She is a Century grad.
• Brett Bradford was named Post-Secondary Male Athlete of the Year. Bradford, a Byron grad, is a wrestler at Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.). He won a NAIA individual national wrestling championship and finished his season 29-2.
• Keith Kangas was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Kangas passed away last March. The retired baseball coach excelled as a player and coach on the diamond. He played at John Marshall and Division I Iowa State and then was a standout coach in Rochester at both the high school and American Legion level. He started the Century program and guided the Panthers to the Class AA state champion. A few months later he guided the Rochester A's to state and national American Legion championships.