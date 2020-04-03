Mathias Backstrom has been home for 10 days.
It’s the first time he’s been at his family’s house in Sweden since August 7 of last year, the day he left to come to Rochester and play hockey in the United States for the first time.
By all accounts his first season in the U.S. was an overwhelming success.
Despite everything Backstrom and the Rochester Grizzlies accomplished this season, he took a bit of a hollow feeling home with him last week.
“We worked really hard for a whole season and were ready to make a good run at a championship,” Backstrom said. “The season ending was a tough pill to swallow.”
The frustration of a championship-caliber season being cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic was eased a bit this week for Backstrom, when he was named the North American 3 Hockey League Goalie of the Year.
The 19-year-old from Malmo, Sweden, had the numbers to support such a lofty award, being named the top goalie in a 32-team league. He was 18-5-0 with a 1.55 goals-against average (third-best in the league) and a .931 save percentage (second-best. He also recorded four shutouts and allowed a total of 34 goals in 24 appearances while backstopping Rochester to a 37-8-2 regular-season record and a NA3HL Central Division championship.
“He showed up and worked hard every day,” Grizzlies head coach Chris Ratzloff said. “They way he competes … he’s undersized (5-feet-8, 160 pounds) compared to a lot of goalies these days, but he competes so hard. You can see he wants to be good and he wants to win.”
Backstrom and the Grizzlies suffered losses in two of his first four starts this season, but he lost just three times the rest of the season. He found a rhythm despite battling injuries at a couple different points of the season, and despite the Grizzlies rotating three goalies, as youngsters Shane Soderwall and Sean Guerin both played in at least 13 games.
“It’s huge,” Ratzloff said of Backstrom’s award, “that he was recognized, coming from a team that was fair with playing time between three goalies. They noticed how good he was in 24 games, compared to a lot of guys who played 30-35 games. He played against most of our toughest (opponents) and put up good numbers against them.”
Backstrom was quick to credit his teammates for his success this season, and for his postseason honors.
“The award means a lot to me, to see all the work I’ve put in and have shown good results,” he said, “that I can be recognized for all the work through the years is great. But as a goalie, I can’t do any of it without my teammates in front of me.
“The team, coaches, my billet family, all those things come together to make a good season. It means a lot to me, but it shows how good of a team we were.”
WHAT’S NEXT?
There was a time this season when it appeared that Backstrom was destined to play college hockey next season.
He still has a year of junior hockey eligibility remaining, but the number of foreign players teams are allowed to have on their roster in the higher-level junior leagues are limited.
One way or another, Backstrom said he intends to be back in the U.S. this fall to play hockey, whether that’s in junior hockey -- possibly taking a step up to a North American Hockey League team -- or at a college.
Ratzloff said Backstrom has the skills and the mentality to be a solid goalie at whichever level he chooses to play.
“He showed up (in Rochester) right between summer (tryout) camp and when we started the season,” Ratzloff said. “You could see right away that he didn’t want any pucks to get by him. His compete level is huge. He was a great last line of defense for us.”
Backstrom said he’ll carry fond memories of his season in Rochester with him to wherever hockey takes him next.
“The biggest thing is everyone on the team worked hard for each other,” he said. “I’ve been on a lot of different teams and you can see quickly if it’s a good team. We had skill on the ice, worked hard for each other and had two great coaches who led us the right way.”