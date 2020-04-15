TODAY IN LOCAL SPORTS HISTORY
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
• The Great Plains Football League is expanding to Rochester with a new team, the Rochester Dragons. The GPFL is in its ninth year and has had more than 2,000 players participate. The season begins the first weekend of June.
• Brittany Rathbun, an eighth-grader making her first varsity start for the Rochester Mayo softball team, allowed just two hits and no walks to lead the Spartans to a 7-1 victory against Owatonna in the first game of a Big Nine Conference doubleheader.
15 YEARS AGO (2005)
• David Johnson, a standout boys basketball player from Hayfield, has signed to play Division II college ball at Winona State University. The 6-feet-2 guard averaged 29 points per game for the Vikings as a senior. Johnson led the state in scoring the past two years.
• A member of Reggie Fowler’s prospective Minnesota Vikings ownership group, New Jersey-based land developer Zygmunt Wilf, told a group of state and Anoka County officials that he is making plans to go forward with a $645 million domed stadium in Blaine. Fowler, who hopes to be the general partner and owner of the Vikings, did not attend the meeting with Wilf and local officials. Fowler was represented by his lawyer, Kevin Warren, who said he and Wilf were there “on a fact-finding mission, and we’re confident the (Vikings sale) deal will close on time.”
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
• Byron seventh-grader Vanessa Anderson belted a grand slam in the Bears’ 16-2 HVL softball victory against Hayfield. Just a few miles down U.S. Highway 14, Kasson-Mantorville seventh-grader Maddie Damon pitched a two-hitter and struck out 16 batters in a 2-1 victory against Kenyon-Wanamingo.
• The Minnesota Wild will get the No. 9 overall pick in the upcoming NHL Draft, after the Edmonton Oilers won the NHL Draft Lottery. The Wild finished the 2009-10 season 38-36-8 and in fourth place in the five-team Northwest Division.
5 YEARS AGO (2015)
• The Rochester Raiders adapted softball team cruised to a victory in its home opener, beating St. Paul Humboldt 17-7 at the Century High School gym. Gordon Maass had a pinch-hit, three-run home run for the Raiders.