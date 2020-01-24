Xander Lamppa performed a lot like many rookies in the United States Hockey League last season.
“I was maybe afraid to make mistakes at times,” the 2018 Rochester John Marshall graduate said. “I would send the puck in deep from the blue line instead of trying to make a play.”
That hesitancy has been nowhere in sight this season.
Lamppa has replaced it with a firm belief and trust in his skills. And he’s become one of the Waterloo (Iowa) Black Hawks’ most dangerous players.
“I’ve gotten faster and gained the confidence to make plays,” he said. “I’m meshing well with my linemates (Jacob Jeannette and Patrick Guzzo). We’re all over 6-feet and play the same style. We like to grind teams out down low and wear them down, protect the puck.”
They like to score, too.
Through 33 games this season, Lamppa has already blown past his point total from a year ago. After a seven-goal, 26-point season in his first season in the USHL, he leads the team this season with 11 goals and 36 points through 33 games.
Lamppa is third in the entire league in assists (25) and tied for seventh in the league in total points.
“Xander makes hard plays,” said P.K. O’Handley, in his 18th season as head coach and general manager of the Black Hawks. “When you look at the game, he's always around it and good things are happening. He competes and he understands his limitations. His hands, his mind and vision on the ice, the competitive level he plays at, he has enhanced those (aspects) to a professional level.”
Lamppa’s elite hands -- his ability to control the puck in traffic, execute split-second decisions and make plays for his teammates -- have always been there. He used those skills to put up 33 goals and 82 total points in two seasons at John Marshall.
Lamppa spend much of his senior school year playing a full season for the Austin Bruins in the North American Hockey League, where he scored 11 goals and 20 points. He made the jump to Waterloo the next year and has worked on and off the ice to become a team leader and fill a vital role for the Western Conference-leading Black Hawks, who are currently 24-8-1.
“His puck skills, stick skills and his hands are elite,” O’Handley said. “Those are attributes not a lot of guys have anymore. And he thinks the game at an elite level. He can think the game and he puts those thoughts into action.
“He’s a driver, a driver of whoever he’s playing with and a driver of our team. He’s a big reason for our success.”
COLLEGES CALLING
Lamppa’s breakout season has drawn attention from scouts from all of the top Division I college programs in the country. His skills and selfless approach to the game and the team have kept them calling.
Lamppa said he intends to make a decision on a college program before the end of the USHL season, but doesn’t have a specific timeframe in mind. When the best coaches and teams in college hockey are calling, it’s not an easy decision to make.
He’s also eligible to play one more year of junior hockey, though he said it’s likely he’ll be on a college campus next season.
“(Recruiting pressure) really picked up once our team started doing well and I started producing more,” he said. “It’s been hectic at times, with two or three colleges to talk to after a game, so it’s been a bit stressful, too, but I’ve enjoyed the process.”
When asked what will make Lamppa a successful college player, O’Handley — who has coached many high-end players who have gone on to play Division I college hockey and professional hockey — doesn’t want to limit Lamppa’s ceiling to college hockey.
“I think Xander, for a young guy, he’s very clear that he wants to be a player and he wants to see if he can make a living at it,” O’Handley said. “With that goal in mind he’s approached his training and practices and games with a professional mindset.
“He has the intelligence and hockey IQ of a pro. He’s a student of the game and it’s slowed down for him this year. That’s what will make him not only a good college player, but a good pro.”