Snow fluttered down in Rochester as the annual Twins Winter Caravan made a stop in the city on Wednesday night, but that didn't stop a throng of fans from attending and having a good time.
With spring training about a month away, several hundred fans flocked to see the Minnesota Twins contingent at the Empire Events Center. Twins on hand were outfielder Jake Cave, minor-league catcher Ryan Jeffers and broadcasters Cory Provus and Bert Blyleven.
Twins elite minor-league prospect Alex Kirilloff was expected to attend, but his wife went into labor. Twins president Dave St. Peter was also unavailable because of a press conference for Josh Donaldson in Minneapolis.
The Twins won 101 games a year ago before falling to the New York Yankees in the division round of the playoffs. They made a significant upgrade in their offense when they signed Donaldson, a power-hitting third baseman.
They also added relief pitcher Tyler Clippard and starters Rich Hill and Homer Bailey, but those moves were not as big of a splash as adding Donaldson.
The Twins did lose first baseman C.J. Cron and second baseman Jonathan Schoop from their lineup a year ago. But Donaldson will fill Cron's role in the infield, playing third while Miguel Sano moves to first. And Luis Ararez, who had a standout rookie season in 2019, will take over the everyday job at second.
"That still sounds like the best offense in baseball to me, so it's going to be fun," Cave said.
Cave played in 72 games for the Twins a year ago. He hit 11 doubles, two triples and eight home runs while driving in 25 runs. He had a solid .805 OPS (.351 on-base percentage, .455 slugging percentage). Cave started the 2019 in the minors, worked his way up and had a productive second half when Byron Buxton went down with injuries.
"I got a chance to play, especially in the second half," Cave said. "I'm just looking to build off that, stay strong, healthy, fast and have my body ready to go. I'll be going to spring training fighting for my job."
Heading into spring training, Cave seems likely to be battling for the No. 4 outfield job.
"My mindset is I'm going to be a starting outfielder, I don't want to be anything less, I don't want to be lackadaisical," Cave said. "And if they don't want to me to be a starting outfielder, cool, I'll be ready for whatever they want me to do."
Cave, 27, will be in his third season with the Twins. His role could change in a big way this season if the Twins were to make a trade -- like dealing Eddie Rosario -- for some pitching.
"We're looking to win the World Series," Cave said. "Win the first round of the playoffs this time and just keep going and win the whole thing."
The 22-year-old Jeffers could be the Twins catcher of the future. He spent the 2019 season between Class A and AA ball. The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder combined for 14 home runs and 49 RBIs in his second year of pro ball.
Jeffers will be in his first big-league training camp and he expects to start the season in Class AA Penscola, Fla.
"It won't be much of an adjustment," he said of handling Major League pitchers, "but it will be kind of cool getting used to those guys and being around those pitchers. And get them to know who you are, and be comfortable with that aspect of it."
Jeffers has caught Randy Dobnak and Lewis Thorpe, who could both be pitching for the Twins this season.
"They're awesome and they've put in the work," Jeffers said. "They've grinded it out in the minors and they're ready to take that next step."