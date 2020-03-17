Vince Stans finds himself living next to what has quickly become an almost deserted University of West Alabama.
The college, located in Livingston, Ala., has been home this school year for Stans, a 22-year-old from the Netherlands who is playing men’s soccer there and working toward his masters in Business Administration.
Stans has watched, stunned, as COVID-19 has suddenly emptied West Alabama, as it has so many college campus. Fear of the world-wide disease’s spread prompted the school — beginning this week — to cancel on-campus class meetings and shift to online beginning April 6.
“Everyone is leaving already,” said Stans, who’s been sharing an apartment there with a couple of other West Alabama soccer players, one from Ireland, one from England. “An email was sent out (by the college on Sunday) that it was closing, and 30 minutes later there were already all kinds of students in cars, driving away.”
Stans wasn’t one of them. There is no driving back to the Netherlands. His plan was to stick it out at his apartment and go with the online approach, though his two roommates are leaving for another residence.
Stans also has another plan that he’s hoping to satisfy. That is to head to Rochester in late April where he’s committed to play this summer for its top amateur soccer team, Med City FC.
He’s having no second thoughts about wanting to play for the Mayhem. Stans’ only concern right now is being ble to handle things at West Alabama for the next bunch of weeks. He’ll have no roommates, no car, and little access to much.
“I’’ve got nowhere to go to really feel secure,” Stans said. “I can stay here in my apartment. But for the next month, I’ve got no way to really even get groceries with no car. I’ll stay here for now and just see what happens.”
Stans isn’t the only player who Med City FC has signed who now finds himself in limbo. Colleges have been shuttered all around the country due to COVID-19, and Stans matches the description of the majority of incoming Mayhem players: A college guy from a foreign country.
Rosters for the fourth-year franchise are typical three-quarters foreign-born players.
The question facing many of them with COVID-19 reaking havoc, is do they return to their home country since their college has closed, stay living at their college residence, or show up early in Rochester, work on their courses online and prepare for the summer season?
There is a huge expense in heading home, then coming back to the U.S. by late April to play for Med City FC.
Stans doesn’t hesistate about his preference. He’d like to get to Rochester as soon as possible and take no risk of missing this upcoming summer season.
But he has no one to live with in Rochester, at least not yet.
“For now, I just don’t know,” said Stans, who’s been corresponding with Med City FC General Manager Frank Spaeth about a possible early arrival in Rochester. “We’ll just see what happens in the coming days.”